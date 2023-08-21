Saints & Sinners CEO Michael Wilson Vindicated: It's a 10 Haircare and Carolyn Aronson Lose Appeal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Wilson, a well-known beauty industry executive and owner of award winning Saints & Sinners Haircare celebrates a successful appeal against It's a 10 Haircare and its co-founder, Carolyn Aronson. Mr. Wilson is respected in the beauty industry for his expertise, connections, and track record building distribution for brands like Davines, GHD and others. Mr. Wilson tapped this experience to take It's a 10 from a struggling brand to nationwide distribution through salon distributors and retailers like Ulta Beauty, JC Penny and Regis.

Mr. Wilson has now been vindicated by the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida, which rejected It's a 10's appeal, and affirmed the trial court's decision to throw out $35 million in damages claimed by Aronson. The appellate court also reversed the trial courts finding that Mr. Wilson committed fraud. The decision of the Fourth District Court of Appeal of The State of Florida vindicates Michael Wilson after eight years of litigation started by It's a 10 Haircare and Aronson.

"I refuse to be bullied and I am very happy with the court's decision. To be victorious and have my name cleared after so many years is very gratifying," said Michael Wilson. "Since purchasing the company from her co-founder and ex-husband, Aronson has sued business partners, vendors, distributors, service providers, key employees, and others. I'm grateful I had the resources to stand up to her when others could not or would not."

Leonard Samuels and Andrew Zelman of Berger Singerman represented Wilson and his companies in this multi-count, multi-year business dispute started by Aronson to force her co-founder and ex-husband Scott Scharg out of the company they started.

"We are thrilled with the decision of the Fourth District Court of Appeal that cleared Mr. Wilson's name and rejected tens of millions of dollars in damages claimed by It's a 10 Haircare and Aronson," said Leonard Samuels, partner at Berger Singerman. "Mr. Wilson can put this behind him and focus on continuing to manage the explosive growth of his current business, Saints & Sinners Haircare."

