SAINTS & SINNERS HAIRCARE PARTNERS WITH LEAPING BUNNY

RENO, Nev., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning Saints & Sinners Haircare announces its partnership with The Leaping Bunny Program. "We are thrilled to partner with such a meaningful organization," says Diana Wilson, CCO and Founder of Saints & Sinners, "as a fierce lover of animals, Leaping Bunny's commitment to end animal suffering aligns perfectly with the values of Saints & Sinners. The Leaping Bunny Program is truly the highest standard for companies that are committed to no animal testing."

About The Leaping Bunny Program

To be approved for inclusion in the Leaping Bunny Program, companies producing cosmetic and personal care products must make a voluntary pledge to clear animal testing from all stages of product development. The company's ingredient suppliers make the same pledge and the result is a product guaranteed to be 100 percent free from animal testing. The Leaping Bunny Program is the only cruelty-free certification program consumers can truly trust. Currently there are no regulations limiting the animal testing claims that companies can make, the only way to know if a company has eliminated animal testing from its product line is to seek out information from third-party certification programs. The Leaping Bunny Logo has consistently been given high marks by consumer, environmental and lifestyle magazines as a recognized seal that lives up to its promise.

About Saints & Sinners Haircare

Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® brand Saints & Sinners provides award-winning haircare without toxic ingredients like parabens and phthalates. Saints & Sinners founders Michael and Diana Wilson recently received Fashion Group International's Rising Star Award for Beauty Entrepreneur. Product awards include NewBeauty Magazine's "Best Moisturizing Shampoo", "Best Hair Mask" and "Readers' Choice Favorite Best Deep Conditioning Mask" as well as Beauty Launchpad Magazine's "Best Hair Oil", "Best Shampoo", "Best Dry Shampoo" and "Best New Launch". Find Saints & Sinners at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon Premium Beauty, LovelySkin and select luxury salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

