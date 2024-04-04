Saints & Sinners Haircare Velvet Divine Leave-In Conditioner Named Best Leave-In Conditioner By NewBeauty Magazine

RENO, Nev., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult Classic Saints & Sinners Haircare is thrilled to announce Velvet Divine Leave-In Conditioner was recently recognized as the "Best Leave-In Conditioner" beating out every other brand in the category in NewBeauty Magazines Annual Beauty Awards.

Celebrity Favorite Saints & Sinners Haircare honored with prestigious award. Post this Award Winning Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Leave-In Conditioner

Saints & Sinners is known throughout the luxury haircare space as the brand that consistently delivers luxurious, salon quality results with the cleanest of formulations. Saints & Sinners is committed to product performance and integrity above all else while refusing to formulate with inexpensive, toxic ingredients. A fan favorite, Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Leave-In Conditioner is the one leave-in formulated with self-leveling conditioners making it ideal for all hair types.

Velvet Divine Leave-In Conditioner:

Instantly detangles

Protects against the ravages of heat

Adds shine and smooths frizz

Ideal for all hair types including keratin treated and extensions

Vegan & Cruelty Free

"The leave-in category has needed a major refresh for years now," says Diana Wilson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Saints & Sinners. "After forty years in the haircare space, I've seen it all and we've developed a product that outperforms everything in the leave-in space, not to mention we've accomplished better performance without resorting to toxic ingredients still embraced by so many in the leave-in category. Our self-leveling conditioning technology adjusts making it the one product the whole family can use. No more gimmicky leave-in's for 50 different hair types! Consumers are smart and they absolutely know the difference between marketing spin and a product that actually works! We are honored and thrilled by the recognition from the industry experts at NewBeauty Magazine for our absolutely amazing Velvet Divine Leave-In Conditioner."

About Saints & Sinners Haircare

Founders Michael & Diana Wilson have worked with some of industry's biggest and most iconic brands. With all their success and combined industry expertise, Saints & Sinners was born of a need for truly safe products with unparalleled, luxurious performance. They insist their formulas be clean and free of irritants as their children suffer from life threatening allergies. Saints & Sinners is one of the few brands that takes the extra time and expense to ensure their products are allergen tested and clinically certified non-irritating. The beauty and fashion space has given notice as Michael and Diana recently received Fashion Group International's Rising Star Award for Beauty Entrepreneur.

Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® brand Saints & Sinners provides award-winning haircare without the nasty ingredients found in hastily created, fast beauty products. Product awards include NewBeauty Magazine's "Best Moisturizing Shampoo," "Best Hair Mask" and "Readers' Choice Favorite Best Deep Conditioning Mask" as well as Beauty Launchpad Magazine's "Best Hair Oil," "Best Shampoo," "Best Dry Shampoo," "Best New Launch" and "Best Thermal Protectant." Saints & Sinners is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon Premium Beauty and select luxury salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

For additional information please contact Jonesy Vazquez at [email protected]

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saints--sinners-haircare-velvet-divine-styling-potion-named-best-thermal-protectant-in-beauty-launchpad-magazines-annual-readers-choice-awards-301979493.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saints--sinners-haircare-partners-with-pacers-national-bullying-prevention-center-301949978.html?tc=eml_cleartime

SOURCE Saints & Sinners Haircare