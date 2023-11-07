SAINTS & SINNERS HAIRCARE Velvet Divine Styling Potion Named Best Thermal Protectant In Beauty Launchpad Magazine's Annual Readers' Choice Awards

Saints & Sinners Haircare

07 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET

RENO, Nev., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult Classic Saints & Sinners Haircare announces Velvet Divine Styling Potion was recently named "Best Thermal Protectant" beating out every other brand in the category in Beauty Launchpad Magazine's Annual Readers' Choice Awards.

Award-Winning Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Styling Potion
Saints & Sinners is known throughout the luxury haircare space as the brand that consistently delivers luxurious, salon quality results with the cleanest of formulations. Saints & Sinners is committed to product performance and integrity above all else while refusing to formulate with inexpensive, toxic ingredients. A fan favorite, Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Styling Potion is a multi-use styler for all hair types.

Velvet Divine Styling Potion:

  • Protects against the ravages of heat
  • Can be used on wet or dry hair
  • Adds tremendous shine and smooths erratic flyaways
  • Protect fragile hair color from fading with UV light absorbers
  • Antistatic and humidity resistant ingredients keep frizz at bay

"Our product development process is a labor of love," says Diana Wilson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Saints & Sinners. "After forty years in the haircare space, I've seen it all and refuse to put consumers in harm's way by trying to save pennies on the cost of a formula like so many other brands. Our performance shows and consumers can easily spot the difference. We are honored and thrilled by the recognition for our Velvet Divine Styling Potion."

About Saints & Sinners Haircare
Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® brand, Saints & Sinners provides award-winning haircare without the nasty ingredients found in inferior, fast beauty products. Saints & Sinners founders Michael and Diana Wilson recently received Fashion Group International's Rising Star Award for Beauty Entrepreneur. Product awards include NewBeauty Magazine's "Best Moisturizing Shampoo", "Best Hair Mask" and "Readers' Choice Favorite Best Deep Conditioning Mask" as well as Beauty Launchpad Magazine's "Best Hair Oil", "Best Shampoo", "Best Dry Shampoo", "Best New Launch" and "Best Thermal Protectant." Saints & Sinners is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon and select luxury salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

For additional information please contact Jonesy Vazquez at
[email protected]

https://www.instagram.com/realsaintsandsinners/

https://www.facebook.com/realsaintsandsinners

News Releases in Similar Topics

