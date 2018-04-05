Saints & Sinners Season Three Premieres This Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Bounce

A vicious, no-holds-barred battle for Greater Hope Baptist Church erupts between the old guard, Cypress Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and Rex Fisher (Clifton Powell), and the young bloods Levi Sterling (Christian Keyes) and Jabari Morris (J.D. Williams) while Kendrick Murphy (Tray Chaney) tries to survive a life-threatening predicament in order to expose his grandmother, Leona Byrd (Donna Biscoe) as a killer. Miles Calloway (Keith Robinson) is once again caught between his wife and his one-time mistress, Christie Johnson (Jasmine Burke) as Tamara's (Demetria McKinney) wild allegations threaten to put Christie away forever and rock Cypress to its core. Detective St. Charles (Afemo Omilami) has his hands full with chaos and crime running rampant in Cypress in season three. Visit the Saints & Sinners media site here.

Bounce will air binge-viewing marathons of Saints & Sinners season one on Saturday, April 7 and season two on Sunday, April 8 with both marathons starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Season one and two episodes of Saints & Sinners are available anytime at Brown Sugar, Bounce's new subscription video-on-demand service which is accessible on Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Apple TV, Roku, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

The second season of Saints & Sinners was seen by nearly 8.4 million unduplicated viewers and 5.7 million households across all airings on Bounce. Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Films.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage, and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 99 million homes across the United States and 95% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

