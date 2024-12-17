Sairopa reports research milestones achieved in partnership with Exelixis, totalling $35 Million from consecutive clinical milestone payments in 2024

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sairopa B.V., today announced it has achieved a milestone event in its exclusive clinical development and option agreement with Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) involving ADU-1805, an innovative anti-SIRPα antibody with the potential to enhance the immune system's ability to combat cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Exelixis has an exclusive option to license worldwide development and commercialization rights for ADU-1805 and other anti-SIRPα antibodies following the review of data from Sairopa's phase 1 clinical studies. As part of its collaboration with Exelixis, Sairopa has previously received from Exelixis an upfront payment of $40 million, a $35 million milestone payment upon Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance of ADU-1805 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and $35 million in milestone payments linked to advances within the clinical development of ADU-1805, in monotherapy as well as in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor.

"Today's operational update signifies a step forward in the partnered effort to develop next-generation therapies for cancer patients worldwide," said Gurvinder S. Chahal, Chief Business Officer of Sairopa. "The advances seen within our clinical program are a testament to the diligent work and innovative science behind our partnership with Exelixis, bringing us closer to realizing our mission of modulating the immune system to improve outcomes for cancer patients."

The safety and pharmacokinetics of ADU-1805 are currently being evaluated in a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, multi-arm phase 1 study. To date, patients have been enrolled across the U.S. and several European countries, with assessments ongoing in both the ADU-1805 monotherapy and the ADU-1805 plus pembrolizumab dose escalation arms.

This collaboration combines Exelixis' proven track record in oncology drug development and commercialization with Sairopa's expertise in generating innovative cancer immunotherapies, setting the stage for potentially transformative treatments in oncology.

About Sairopa

Sairopa B.V. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer by modulating the patient's immune system. The pipeline features ADU-1604, an anti-CTLA4 antibody with promising safety and efficacy, having recently concluded a phase 1 study for PD-1 relapsed/refractory melanoma. A phase 2 trial with a PD-1 blocking antibody is planned for 2025. Additionally, Sairopa is advancing a SIRPα-PD-L1 bispecific antibody in preclinical development, aiming for an IND filing in 2026. With a portfolio of therapeutic antibodies developed from groundbreaking research and proprietary platforms, Sairopa aims to lead the way in the development of effective cancer immunotherapies. For more information about Sairopa, please visit www.sairopa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the clinical and therapeutic potential of ADU-1805, ADU-1604 and the SIRPα-PD-L1 bispecific antibody, along with Sairopa's future plans and potential for clinical and commercial success. These forward-looking statements are based on the companies' current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.

