Saisystems Health Partners with Serent Capital to Expand AI-Enabled Integrated RCM & EHR Solutions

SHELTON, Conn., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saisystems Health ("Saisystems"), a trusted provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) and electronic health record (EHR) solutions for physicians serving skilled nursing facilities ("SNFists"), today announced an investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm with expertise in B2B healthcare technology and services.

Founded in 1987 and led by President & CEO Manoj Wadhwani, Saisystems has evolved over more than three decades into a purpose-built healthcare technology company.

As reimbursement models evolve and administrative complexity increases, Saisystems has embedded AI and automation into their end-to-end EHR and RCM capabilities to help SNFist practices improve documentation accuracy, accelerate collections, and reduce manual administrative burden.

"At Saisystems, our goal has always been to simplify the complexity of post-acute care so physicians can focus on patients, not paperwork," said Manoj Wadhwani, President & CEO of Saisystems Health. "With Serent's partnership, we look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to build technology that makes a meaningful difference for providers and the patients they serve."

Saisystems delivers an integrated platform that combines revenue cycle management, practice management, EHR functionality, and care coordination into a single solution tailored to SNFist practices. The company helps providers improve reimbursement efficiency, streamline documentation, and reduce administrative burdens, supporting physician groups nationwide in delivering better outcomes and stronger operations.

Serent's investment will enable Saisystems to accelerate its technology roadmap, including AI-driven automation, enhance go-to-market capabilities, and further elevate the customer experience.

"Saisystems has built a deeply integrated, AI-powered vertical-specific platform tailored to the unique workflows of SNFist practices," said John Caselli, Partner at Serent Capital. "Post-acute care presents distinct operational and reimbursement challenges. We greatly appreciate Saisystem's ability to drive measurable value for their customers with their specialized, AI-enabled offering."

This investment adds to Serent's track record in healthcare technology, following partnerships with companies transforming specialized provider workflows, revenue cycle management, and electronic health records through data-driven and AI-powered innovation.

About Saisystems Health

Saisystems Health is a vertically integrated healthcare technology platform serving post-acute and skilled nursing facility providers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions—including revenue cycle management, electronic health records, practice management, and payer enrollment services—designed to optimize reimbursement, streamline clinical workflows, and improve patient care. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, and supported by global delivery operations, Saisystems Health serves physician groups across the United States. Learn more at https://saisystems.com/health

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient B2B SaaS and technology companies. Since its inception, Serent has taken a distinctly different approach, prioritizing founders and their companies and delivering true hands-on partnership through its in-house Growth Team of more than 25 professionals.

By partnering with Serent, founders gain access to strategic and operational resources designed to accelerate growth, including AI enablement, revenue generation support, executive hiring, M&A guidance, and a curated network of more than 400 founders and operating executives. With $6 billion in assets under management, Serent has partnered with more than 70 founder-led, industry-changing companies, helping them scale with confidence. Discover more at www.serentcapital.com.

