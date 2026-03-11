Saitech Inc., a Cisco Select Partner, successfully deployed a $2.9 million Cisco network infrastructure for Santa Clara Valley Health Center, delivering a secure, scalable, and high-performance network to support clinical systems and digital healthcare services. The deployment leverages Cisco Catalyst 9400, 9300, and 9200 Series switches with Cisco DNA Center automation, creating a resilient and future-ready infrastructure for modern healthcare operations.

Modernizing Healthcare Network Infrastructure

Saitech Deploys Multimillion Cisco Network Infrastructure for Santa Clara Valley Health Center

Santa Clara Valley Health Center is establishing a new health office that requires secure, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure to support clinical operations, digital health systems, and seamless data connectivity across departments. The $2.9 Million project, implemented by Saitech and Cisco, ensures high-performance and future-ready network infrastructure.

Saitech Inc., a trusted technology solutions provider supporting government and healthcare organizations and a Cisco Select Partner, designed and proposed a Cisco-based switching architecture built to deliver performance, reliability, and long-term scalability while maintaining cost efficiency for the health center's IT infrastructure.

Project Scope: Cisco Networking Deployment

The proposed architecture provides a comprehensive Cisco networking foundation designed to support both clinical and administrative systems.

Key elements of the solution include:

Access and Distribution Switching: Reliable wired and wireless connectivity across healthcare operations and administrative environments

Reliable wired and wireless connectivity across healthcare operations and administrative environments Network Automation and Monitoring: Centralized management through Cisco DNA Center and Network Plug & Play

Centralized management through Cisco DNA Center and Network Plug & Play Software Integration: Cisco DNA Advantage and Network Essentials subscriptions for advanced network visibility, security, and automation

Core Infrastructure Components

The solution incorporates enterprise-grade Cisco networking technologies, including:

Cisco Catalyst 9400, 9300, and 9200 Series Switches

Network Plug & Play licenses for automated provisioning

10G / 40G / 100G transceivers and optical modules

Redundant dual power supplies and rack accessories

Cisco DNA Advantage for centralized policy management and network security

This architecture creates a high-performance networking foundation capable of supporting the evolving demands of modern healthcare environments.

Infrastructure Challenges

Prior to modernization, the health center faced several infrastructure limitations that could impact operational efficiency and reliability:

Aging networking hardware creating connectivity and performance constraints

Limited scalability for expanding digital health platforms and applications

Lack of integrated network segmentation and security controls

Increased IT workload due to manual configuration processes

Limited redundancy, creating risk of downtime and potential service disruption

Saitech's Proposed Solution

Saitech implemented a modern Cisco-based networking solution to address these infrastructure challenges and support the health center's long-term digital healthcare initiatives.

Key capabilities include:

High Performance and Scalability

Cisco Catalyst 9400 and 9300 platforms provide high-throughput switching with uplinks supporting up to 100G connectivity to accommodate future infrastructure growth.

Enhanced Security and Compliance

Cisco DNA Advantage enables network segmentation, policy-based access control, and enhanced visibility to help support healthcare security and compliance requirements.

Operational Efficiency Through Automation

Cisco DNA Center and Network Plug & Play streamline deployment and reduce the need for manual configuration, improving operational efficiency for IT teams.

Resilience and Redundancy

Dual power supplies, stacking capabilities, and hot-swappable components ensure high availability and minimize potential downtime.

Future-Ready Infrastructure

The architecture supports emerging healthcare technologies including telemedicine platforms, IoT-enabled medical devices, and cloud-based clinical applications.

Cost Optimization and Budget Efficiency

Saitech worked closely with the project stakeholders to design a cost-effective networking configuration while maintaining enterprise performance standards.

Through optimized hardware selection and licensing strategies, the proposed solution delivered significant cost efficiencies compared to standard list pricing.

Savings Area Benefit



Hardware &

Licensing Optimized configuration and competitive

procurement pricing



Software

Bundling Consolidated Cisco DNA Advantage and

Essentials licensing



Operational

Efficiency Reduced IT management overhead and

improved system reliability





This approach helped align the networking deployment with the health center's infrastructure budget while delivering long-term operational value.

Supporting Public Sector Technology Communities

Saitech actively engages with California's public sector IT community through participation in industry forums and events such as MISAC (Municipal Information Systems Association of California) and CISDA (California County Information Services Directors Association), where government technology leaders collaborate on emerging infrastructure, cybersecurity, and networking initiatives.

These engagements allow Saitech to stay aligned with evolving technology requirements across state and local government environments.

Conclusion

Saitech's Cisco networking solution provides Santa Clara Valley Health Center with a secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure designed to support modern healthcare delivery.

The deployment enables the health center to:

Support mission-critical healthcare applications and operations

Strengthen cybersecurity and network visibility

Reduce operational complexity for IT teams

Establish a future-ready infrastructure for digital healthcare services

Transform Your Legacy Network with Cisco

Organizations across healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors are modernizing their infrastructure to support cloud applications, advanced security, and AI-driven operations.

Reach out to Saitech team to learn how Cisco's next-generation networking solutions can help transform your legacy network into a secure, scalable, and AI-powered infrastructure.

About Saitech Inc.

Saitech Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance server and storage solutions, including AI and HPC platforms, for government, businesses, and research organizations. We specialize in custom-configured servers, AI-ready platforms, and scalable infrastructure to empower innovation and efficiency. Trusted by clients worldwide, Saitech delivers cutting-edge technology with reliability and expert support. Learn more at https://esaitech.com/

