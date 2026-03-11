Saitech Deploys Multimillion Cisco Network Infrastructure for Santa Clara Valley Health Center
Mar 11, 2026, 22:45 ET
Saitech Inc., a Cisco Select Partner, successfully deployed a $2.9 million Cisco network infrastructure for Santa Clara Valley Health Center, delivering a secure, scalable, and high-performance network to support clinical systems and digital healthcare services. The deployment leverages Cisco Catalyst 9400, 9300, and 9200 Series switches with Cisco DNA Center automation, creating a resilient and future-ready infrastructure for modern healthcare operations.
Modernizing Healthcare Network Infrastructure
Santa Clara Valley Health Center is establishing a new health office that requires secure, scalable, and high-performance network infrastructure to support clinical operations, digital health systems, and seamless data connectivity across departments. The $2.9 Million project, implemented by Saitech and Cisco, ensures high-performance and future-ready network infrastructure.
Saitech Inc., a trusted technology solutions provider supporting government and healthcare organizations and a Cisco Select Partner, designed and proposed a Cisco-based switching architecture built to deliver performance, reliability, and long-term scalability while maintaining cost efficiency for the health center's IT infrastructure.
Project Scope: Cisco Networking Deployment
The proposed architecture provides a comprehensive Cisco networking foundation designed to support both clinical and administrative systems.
Key elements of the solution include:
- Access and Distribution Switching: Reliable wired and wireless connectivity across healthcare operations and administrative environments
- Network Automation and Monitoring: Centralized management through Cisco DNA Center and Network Plug & Play
- Software Integration: Cisco DNA Advantage and Network Essentials subscriptions for advanced network visibility, security, and automation
Core Infrastructure Components
The solution incorporates enterprise-grade Cisco networking technologies, including:
- Cisco Catalyst 9400, 9300, and 9200 Series Switches
- Network Plug & Play licenses for automated provisioning
- 10G / 40G / 100G transceivers and optical modules
- Redundant dual power supplies and rack accessories
- Cisco DNA Advantage for centralized policy management and network security
This architecture creates a high-performance networking foundation capable of supporting the evolving demands of modern healthcare environments.
Infrastructure Challenges
Prior to modernization, the health center faced several infrastructure limitations that could impact operational efficiency and reliability:
- Aging networking hardware creating connectivity and performance constraints
- Limited scalability for expanding digital health platforms and applications
- Lack of integrated network segmentation and security controls
- Increased IT workload due to manual configuration processes
- Limited redundancy, creating risk of downtime and potential service disruption
Saitech's Proposed Solution
Saitech implemented a modern Cisco-based networking solution to address these infrastructure challenges and support the health center's long-term digital healthcare initiatives.
Key capabilities include:
High Performance and Scalability
Cisco Catalyst 9400 and 9300 platforms provide high-throughput switching with uplinks supporting up to 100G connectivity to accommodate future infrastructure growth.
Enhanced Security and Compliance
Cisco DNA Advantage enables network segmentation, policy-based access control, and enhanced visibility to help support healthcare security and compliance requirements.
Operational Efficiency Through Automation
Cisco DNA Center and Network Plug & Play streamline deployment and reduce the need for manual configuration, improving operational efficiency for IT teams.
Resilience and Redundancy
Dual power supplies, stacking capabilities, and hot-swappable components ensure high availability and minimize potential downtime.
Future-Ready Infrastructure
The architecture supports emerging healthcare technologies including telemedicine platforms, IoT-enabled medical devices, and cloud-based clinical applications.
Cost Optimization and Budget Efficiency
Saitech worked closely with the project stakeholders to design a cost-effective networking configuration while maintaining enterprise performance standards.
Through optimized hardware selection and licensing strategies, the proposed solution delivered significant cost efficiencies compared to standard list pricing.
This approach helped align the networking deployment with the health center's infrastructure budget while delivering long-term operational value.
Supporting Public Sector Technology Communities
Saitech actively engages with California's public sector IT community through participation in industry forums and events such as MISAC (Municipal Information Systems Association of California) and CISDA (California County Information Services Directors Association), where government technology leaders collaborate on emerging infrastructure, cybersecurity, and networking initiatives.
These engagements allow Saitech to stay aligned with evolving technology requirements across state and local government environments.
Conclusion
Saitech's Cisco networking solution provides Santa Clara Valley Health Center with a secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure designed to support modern healthcare delivery.
The deployment enables the health center to:
- Support mission-critical healthcare applications and operations
- Strengthen cybersecurity and network visibility
- Reduce operational complexity for IT teams
- Establish a future-ready infrastructure for digital healthcare services
Transform Your Legacy Network with Cisco
Organizations across healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors are modernizing their infrastructure to support cloud applications, advanced security, and AI-driven operations.
Reach out to Saitech team to learn how Cisco's next-generation networking solutions can help transform your legacy network into a secure, scalable, and AI-powered infrastructure.
About Saitech Inc.
Saitech Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance server and storage solutions, including AI and HPC platforms, for government, businesses, and research organizations. We specialize in custom-configured servers, AI-ready platforms, and scalable infrastructure to empower innovation and efficiency. Trusted by clients worldwide, Saitech delivers cutting-edge technology with reliability and expert support. Learn more at https://esaitech.com/
Press Contact:
Sam Sharma
510 440 0256
https://www.saitechincorporated.com/
