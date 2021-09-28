SAITECH Limited, a Eurasia-Based Energy Saving Bitcoin Mining Operator to Become a Publicly Traded Company Via Merger with TradeUP Global Corporation

SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH") and special purpose acquisition company TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC)("TradeUP Global") have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

SAITECH is a Eurasia-based energy saving bitcoin mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients. SAITECH developed a proprietary liquid cooling and heat exchange technology towards mining machines that enables utilization of waste heat to provide recycled energy as heating for potential customers, while simultaneously achieving lower operating costs. SAITECH also plans to commence bitcoin self-mining by the end of 2021.

SAITECH currently operates a 15MW power capacity mining operation, with another 90MW under construction that it expects will come on-line in the fourth quarter of 2021. A planned expansion of an additional 200-300MW is expected to be deployed in 2022.

Following its successful pilot programs of utilizing waste heat from bitcoin mining for large scale heating in China (suspended in June, 2021 for compliance of regulation), SAITECH is currently conducting a new waste heat exchange pilot study in Finland and expects to roll out heating data centers in Finland in the future once the study concludes. SAITECH does not currently own the sites or material equipment on which its services are performed.

For the first half year ended June 30, 2021 , SAITECH had revenues of approximately $8.0 million .

The transaction values SAITECH at an equity value of $228 million .

The $44.9 million of cash held in TradeUP Global's trust account (assuming no redemptions) will be used to invest in SAITECH's growth initiatives and provide additional working capital.

The current shareholders of SAITECH (including its majority owner, an affiliate of Arthur Lee , its CEO) and management are rolling 100% of their equity into TradeUP Global and will continue to own approximately 80% of the outstanding shares on a pro forma basis (assuming no redemptions) immediately after the closing.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH" or the "Company"), a Eurasia-based energy saving bitcoin mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients, and TradeUP Global Corporation (Nasdaq: TUGC for Class A ordinary shares; TUGCU for units) ("TradeUP Global"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in SAITECH becoming a publicly listed company on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "SAI". The transaction values the Company, which generated revenue of approximately $8.0 million in the first half of 2021, at a pro forma equity value of $228 million.

SAITECH's Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Lee and the current management team will continue to lead the combined company. After giving effect to the transactions, an affiliate of Arthur Lee, Energy Science Artist Holding Limited ("ESAH"), will own Class B ordinary shares of TradeUP Global with voting rights of 10 votes per share that will entitle ESAH to approximately 41% of the equity economic interest and approximately 87% of the initial voting power of the outstanding TradeUP Global Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares voting together as a single class (assuming no redemptions) (or approximately 38% of the equity economic interest and approximately 85% assuming the exercise of all outstanding TradeUP Global warrants).

Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAITECH said, "This is a key milestone in our journey of becoming Eurasia's leading bitcoin mining operator focused on lower-impact energy usage and fulfilling our mission of promoting the clean evolution of bitcoin mining. As one of the largest energy saving bitcoin mining operators in Eurasia, our integrated mining solutions backed by proprietary waste heat recovery technologies are revolutionizing the way that we can provide clean heating to the world. Our scaled mining operations in Eurasia allows us to benefit from key diversification competitive advantages, such as lower energy and infrastructure costs, as we continue to grow our self-mining Bitcoin business. We can also leverage these geographical advantages to provide optimal hosting services to other miners and investors who are expanding their portfolios into digital assets. We believe that this is the right time to partner with TradeUP Global to access the global public markets as institutional adoption of bitcoin continues to progress rapidly, and that we are strongly positioned to capitalize on the development of new blockchain technologies. As we become a publicly traded company, we'll work even harder and will be more transparent in our approach to creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Jianwei Li, Chairman and Co-CEO of TradeUP Global, commented, "We are extremely thrilled that SAITECH decided to partner with TradeUP Global to go public and are excited to work closely with the team to grow the business. SAITECH is pioneering waste heat recovery technology to bitcoin mining, and the utilization of recovered heat for scaled heating is unprecedented. We believe that SAITECH has truly industrialized the latest technologies that are disruptive to the digital assets industry, and we are confident that the management team can execute on the growth strategies to capture the opportunities present. Moreover, the Company's value proposition to provide its customers with lower-cost access to more environment friendly computing power and help them realize improved return on bitcoin investments aligns with TradeUP Global's commitment to ESG. We are very pleased to support SAITECH's transition to the public markets and believe that the Company's proprietary technology of chip waste heat recovery and integrated solutions for cleaner bitcoin mining will truly revolutionize the industry."

Transaction Overview

The transaction values SAITECH at a $228 million equity valuation. Estimated cash proceeds to the Company from the transaction are expected to consist of TradeUP Global's $44.9 million of cash in trust (assuming no redemptions).

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the transaction to invest in SAITECH's growth initiatives and recycled energy technologies, including expanding the current mining data center operation capacity in Eurasia, deploying more heating data center sites in Northern Europe, exploring new mining operation sites globally, and to provide additional working capital in addition to covering transaction-related costs.

Upon the closing of the transaction, and assuming none of TradeUP Global's public shareholders elect to redeem their shares, existing SAITECH shareholders, including ESAH, are expected to own approximately 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of combined company, the TradeUP Global sponsor is expected to own approximately 4% of the outstanding ordinary shares of the combined company (and, together with certain affiliates that are existing shareholders of SAITECH), beneficially own approximately 14%), and TradeUP Global public shareholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the outstanding ordinary shares of combined company. ESAH will receive new Class B ordinary shares of TradeUP Global in exchange for existing Class B ordinary shares of SAITECH that will entitle ESAH to approximately 87% of the voting power of the TradeUP Global Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares voting together as a single class. Such new series of TradeUP Class B ordinary shares will otherwise have the same economic terms as Class A ordinary shares.

The boards of directors of each of TradeUP Global and SAITECH have approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the shareholders of TradeUP Global and is subject to other customary closing conditions including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction will also require the approval of the shareholders of SAITECH, while shareholders holding the requisite vote have executed a support agreement have agreed to vote in favor of the merger and related transactions by unanimous written consent or at a meeting of shareholders when called by SAITECH. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

In connection with the closing of the transaction, TradeUP Global will change its name to SAI.TECH Global Corporation.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by TradeUP Global with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as the legal advisor to SAITECH. Very Wise Consulting acted as financial advisor to SAITECH. US Tiger Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor to TradeUP Global. Duff & Phelps acted as the M&A financial advisor to the Audit Committee of TradeUP Global. Sidley Austin LLP acted as the legal advisor to TradeUP Global, and DLA Piper LLP acted as legal advisor to the Audit Committee of TradeUP Global.

About SAITECH

SAITECH is a Eurasia-based energy saving mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients. SAITECH uses a proprietary liquid cooling and heat exchange technology towards mining machines that enables utilization of waste heat to provide recycled energy heating for potential customers while achieving lower mining operating costs. The Company strives to become the most cost-efficient digital assets mining operation company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining industry. Accordingly, SAITECH believes it is categorized as energy saving amongst other bitcoin hosting operators based on its focus on recovering and applying waste energy in its operations. SAITECH also plans to commence bitcoin mining by the end of 2021.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed in January 2021 with the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUP Global Sponsor LLC is the sponsor of TradeUP Global, which sponsor is controlled by its manager, Jianwei Li.

