SAJ Inks Agreement with Leading European Solar Distributor Solarclarity, Strengthening its Presence in Europe

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar inverters and storage solutions provider SAJ (or "the Company") announced that the company has reached a long-term cooperation agreement with Solarclarity, a leading distributor of sustainable energy systems in the Netherlands, at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2022, the first satellite event of Solar Solutions International that gathers global solar professionals to showcase their latest innovations in solar energy. The agreement will first see one of SAJ's key products, the HS2 All-In-One Residential Storage Solution be available at Solarclarity from January 2023.

"The business alliance with Solarclarity strengthens our reputation as a trusted and capable solar energy expert and innovator whose mission is to create a green, smart and efficient energy-use environment, pursuing a healthy and happy life. We will benefit from Solarclarity's expertise in accelerating our market penetration in Europe, bolstering our foothold in the region by bringing SAJ's residential digital energy solutions to more European households," said Samil Ouyang, CEO of SAJ.

SAJ's residential digital energy solutions are tailor-made for local users and are built from the ground up to ensure greater convenience, reliability, and versatility, suitable for new solar adopters and those wishing to upgrade their existing solar systems. With the eSAJ platform, which includes eSAJ Home and eSAJ Service, the house owners and service providers can monitor, operate and maintain the system in an easy way.

The HS2 All-In-One Residential Storage Solution, unveiled at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2022, considerably improves the economy and stability of electricity for residential users. Compact and easy to install, the HS2 is compatible with high-power solar panels with a maximum PV input current of 16A and features a power range from 3 to 10 kW for the single-phase and three-phase models. It can provide power to supply home loads and be served as backup power in emergencies. The electricity bills will be minimized when there are peak and valley tariffs.

About SAJ

With 17 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the new energy sector, providing reliable solar inverters, storage solutions, and mobile energy service platforms. SAJ has been recently named the winner of the iF and Red Dot Design Awards 2022 for its innovative designs.

For more information, please visit www.saj-electric.com

