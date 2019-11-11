Saj Jayasinghe Joins Whip Media Group As Senior Vice President Of Global Enterprise Account Management

"Following our acquisition of Mediamorph, we're aggressively scaling our enterprise sales organization and Saj's experience on both the creative and global distribution sides of the entertainment business make him the perfect leader," said Carol Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Whip Media Group. "Saj has an incredible reputation for understanding and implementing leading enterprise technologies and for building relationships with the world's largest entertainment companies. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

Saj brings more than two decades of experience leading large global client service, sales and account management teams within the entertainment industry to Whip Media Group. He previously served as Senior Vice President Global Account Management of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where he led the enterprise sales strategy for the company, with a focus on driving revenue growth and implementing technology driven solutions for Deluxe's largest studio and OTT clients. He played an integral role in converting Deluxe's global physical film business to become a global leader in the digital supply chain across major studios and OTT platforms.

"Having spent over two decades working with the world's largest entertainment companies in a massively shifting media landscape, I recognized the industry is still lacking the ability to make real-time data based decisions needed to achieve maximum velocity around how their content is acquired, sold, distributed and monetized," said Jayasinghe. "I joined Whip Media Group as no other company offers targeted analytical data capabilities combined with an industry leading Content Value Management platform that orchestrates the entire process from provider to distributor to consumer as a complete solution. They are truly changing the why and the way content is being bought and sold globally today."

About Whip Media Group

The Whip Media Group of companies is transforming the business of content throughout the global entertainment ecosystem. Our portfolio includes media and technology organizations that deliver immense client value through new data-driven solutions, empowering unprecedented real-time insights. Together, our companies track billions of consumer actions and financial transactions that accelerates innovation for buyers and sellers of content. Headquartered in Los Angeles with operations in key media markets worldwide, the company empowers the world's leading media and entertainment organizations.

