SAJ Unveils eSAJ Home App Update for Smarter, More Efficient Home Energy Management

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart energy storage solutions provider SAJ has announced the release of its latest eSAJ Home App update. This upgrade brings a more intelligent, efficient, and user-friendly energy management system for SAJ energy storage products, catering to the needs of both end-users and installers.

SAJ places the needs and experiences of its users at the forefront of its product development, continuously optimizing and updating the eSAJ App to ensure users can easily, efficiently, and intelligently operate and manage their energy systems and products. The new app provides an intuitive user interface with a minimalistic design that allows for simpler operation, energy management visualization, and real-time monitoring. It also offers multiple settings for maximum utilization of solar energy, battery health analysis with alarms and trouble-shooting instructions, and intelligent management of power plants and devices.

As the new eSAJ App ultimately provides smart monitoring and management of the whole energy system, it paves the way for SAJ's future development for its smart devices ecosystem and attracts more potential end-users and installers. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) compatibility supports the company's fast-evolving product iterations and future integration with smart homes. Data analysis engines and AI algorithms optimize energy usage strategies, achieving energy-saving and carbon reduction goals.

The update not only raises public awareness of SAJ and the intelligent use of renewable energy but also demonstrates the company's efforts to provide smarter, more efficient, and user-friendly energy management systems. Together with its partners and the industry, SAJ strives to promote the digitalization of the renewable energy industry and enable more intelligent and efficient use of solar energy, aiming to make a positive impact on society and contribute towards a sustainable future.

The new eSAJ Home App is now available for download at https://subscribepage.io/esajhome_uiupdate_energystorage.

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ's products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, helping the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

