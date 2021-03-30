Sajdah Mobile App Launched Ahead of Ramadan

Ad-free App Offers Prayer Times and Guides With Data Protection At Focus

DOHA, Qatar, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thakaa Technologies launches a mobile App, which offers prayer times and guides for over 14 prayers, with more features available in due course. The user-friendly App is free to download and use via the Apple Store and Google Play. Best of all it offers an ad-free experience and does not sell user data with third parties.

To coincide with the launch, the App is hosting an Islamic quiz competition, offering a prize of up to $500 for lucky winners.

The mobile app has been launched by Qatar-based, Thakaa Technologies QSTP LLC, the start-up behind the award-winning world's first smart prayer rug.

Sajdah is also developing a Smart Prayer Rug to help create an even more fulfilling prayer experience, which will be rolled out in the coming months.

Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, Co-founder, and CEO of Sajdah said: "We developed the Sajdah mobile App for an ad-free experience with a promise to not sell customer data without their permission. It's the perfect digital companion for keeping up with prayers, with more than 14 different prayer instructions, a Qibla direction, and accurate prayer times available at the touch of a few buttons. As we enter the Holy month, we plan to introduce even more benefits to take it to the next level."

Abdul Ali, Co-Founder, and Chief Growth Officer added: "Based on customer feedback and insights, we have developed a user-friendly App that connects with the Sajdah Smart Prayer Rug. New and existing users are invited to join our webinar this week to learn more about our new product."

Some of the key features Sajdah offers, include:

Accurate prayer times: Offers accurate prayer times wherever users are located

Offers accurate prayer times wherever users are located Prayer support: Features more than 14 different prayer instructions, along with the Hijri date on the home screen

Features more than 14 different prayer instructions, along with the Hijri date on the home screen Customizable: Ability to choose the type of sound to be played for Athan

Ability to choose the type of sound to be played for Athan Observes data protection: As well as being free, Sajdah does not feature advertising and never sells user data.

To mark its launch, and in the run-up to Ramadan, Sajdah is hosting a free webinar on 'Prayer for Success' on 31 March at 19:30 (GMT). Inviting Muslims to come together ahead of the blessed month. Reserve a free spot here

To learn more or download the App, please visit getsajdah.com and follow @getsajdah on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For further information or images, please contact:

Media Contact:

Abdul Ali

Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer

Email: [email protected]

Mob: +919930763623

Related Images

sajdah-mobile-app.png

Sajdah Mobile App

Sajdah Mobile App -Prayer Times and Guides

SOURCE Thakaa Technologies QSTP-LLC