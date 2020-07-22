Saje Natural Wellness Announces Kathy Chi Thurber as President

"Along with our partners at L Catterton, we are honored to welcome Kathy Chi Thurber as President of Saje Natural Wellness," said Kate Ross LeBlanc, Co-Founder. "I knew it would be a special person who could transition into the leadership of the business that my husband Jean-Pierre and I created nearly 30 years ago. From the moment I met Kathy, I could see she had a special synergy of authenticity, presence, and professionalism. I have every confidence that our people, product, and community are in the right hands, and that she will nurture our original vision for Global Wellness."

Kathy Chi Thurber has over 17 years of management experience working with top lifestyle and beauty brands such as L'Oreal, Starbucks, and Macy's. As a top executive at L'Oreal, Kathy led their Beauty Device Division and Clarisonic Brand as President and General Manager, bringing their vision of personalized beauty to life through consumer platforms and technologies. While at Starbucks, Kathy took on strategic opportunities to drive brand engagement, supporting their China growth strategy and iconic Starbucks Loyalty Program.

"My passion for natural wellness and working for purpose-led companies was in many ways inspired by growing up as a competitive athlete and living in the Pacific Northwest for the past 20 years," said Kathy Chi Thurber. "When looking to enhance mental, physical, and environmental well-being, we are fortunate to have access to all-natural and safe products as well as abundant natural outdoor spaces. That isn't the case for everyone, but I believe we are at the tipping point in a significant shift in consumer demand towards products that are clean, sustainable, and focused on putting the health of our families and homes, first. Saje is a trailblazer in these areas and I couldn't be more grateful to be taking it on its next step to becoming a household name that prioritizes physical and emotional wellness for all."

Saje Natural Wellness was founded in Vancouver, BC in 1992. For many years, Saje expanded slowly across Canada as they pioneered efforts and led the essential oil industry while Health Canada created a category within the Natural Health Product Regulations to encompass essential oil-based medicinal products. As awareness of essential oils grew and the wellness industry began to expand globally, Saje started seeing explosive growth in Canada and online in the US. At this time founders Kate and Jean-Pierre LeBlanc began building plans to expand their retail footprint in the US and identified a need to bring on more professional support and leadership. In August of 2016, the LeBlancs began working with L Catterton, an American private equity company based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"It was a very exciting time for us. Business was growing rapidly and we knew that we were reaching a point in the Saje story where it was time to expand beyond our original entrepreneurial roots," said LeBlanc. "L Catterton had experience driving the growth of a diverse group of consumer brands into the US and internationally. More importantly they joined my family and me in our commitment to Saje's vision, mission, and culture. They have been incredible partners that have helped us achieve the level of success we have, and we are honoured to be stepping into our roles as members of the Board and entrusting our future business growth to Kathy's leadership."

Saje Natural Wellness believes that all humans deserve physical and emotional wellness. For over 25 years, Saje has been creating 100% natural, plant-based, personal-care products for your home and overall well-being—including support for your stress, sleep, pain and symptoms of coughs and colds. Every Saje product contains pure botanical ingredients that are free of any harmful preservatives, parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances, and additives or fillers. Saje was founded in 1992, opening its first store in Vancouver, BC, and has since expanded their experience-based retail locations across North America and online. To learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, connect with their growing community at saje.com , @SajeWellness and #SpreadWellness.

With approximately $20 billion of equity capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally, L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad thought partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. L Catterton was formed through the partnership of Catterton, LVMH, and Groupe Arnault. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

