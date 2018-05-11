Saje Natural Wellness Introduces 100% Natural Baby and Maternity Care Product Line

Saje Natural Wellness has been a pioneer in the natural healing landscape for over 25 years, offering plant-based essential oil blends, body care, home environment and aromatherapy products to wellness seekers across North America. Saje Baby is the latest addition to their line of over 500 natural products, all free from harmful synthetics and artificial fragrances.

"Our skin absorbs everything we put on it – the good and the bad," shares Saje Natural Wellness CEO, Kate Ross LeBlanc and mother herself. "With baby's sensitive systems absorbing ingredients even more quickly than adults, we believe it's never too early to start your little ones on a path to wellness. Saje celebrates the opportunity to combine scientific facts with product solutions that support 100% natural – starting with our youngest community members."

The journey to motherhood is filled with questions about what's safe and effective, so Saje made it simple. The Baby line offers six, safe and natural products to support wellness throughout the pregnancy journey.

Like all Saje Natural Wellness products, the Saje Baby line is:

100% natural

Non-Toxic and Hypoallergenic

Eco-friendly

Saje's baby and maternity care product line will be available at www.saje.com and Saje Natural Wellness locations beginning May 11, 2018.

About Saje Natural Wellness

Saje Natural Wellness connects people with the healing power of plants. Saje's 100% natural essential oil blends, body care, and home environment products are sustainably sourced from nature's most beneficial plants. Since 1992, Saje has passionately helped people navigate common health challenges and supported their well-being with products free of parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic colors, and fragrances. Saje was founded in Vancouver, BC by husband and wife team, Jean-Pierre LeBlanc and Kate Ross LeBlanc, and has grown to more than 70 experience-based locations across North America. Connect with their growing community at saje.com, @SajeWellness and @SpreadWellness.

