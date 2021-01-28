SAJU, in Just Three Months, Have Already Recycled +10,000 Caps with Their Recycled Sunglasses.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last three years, SAJU has been redefining how glasses accessories are made and sold in Colombia. In this short period, with over 100,00 units sold, they have accomplished great goals such as:

Saju Cartagena SunGlasses: made of 10 recycled bottle caps & Sajú Imagine Glasses Strap, made out of printed fabrics. Saju Cartagena SunGlasses: made of 10 recycled bottle caps & Sajú Ibiza Glasses Strap, made out of laser-cut acrylics.

Being awarded as one of the twenty-five most resilient start-ups. (According to Forbes Colombia)

Employing only mothers head of household in our production facilities.

Participating in SharkTank Colombia with three investment offers from the sharks.

Working with indigenous communities to honor their traditions.

Collaborating with great brands, such as Tous, CocaCola, Rappi, and Toyota.

Selling our product overseas in more than 20 countries.

All these significant achievements have been able, thanks to more than 20 employees, that every day gives their best, to redefine a category that has been forgotten for years: Glasses accessories.

Last year, Sajú faced a major mental shift to social and ambient awareness, leading to the launch of their latest product: Sunglasses made locally from ten recycled bottle caps and inspired in Cartagena different colors.

Our glasses have had generous support from the community since day one. Achieving successful crowdfunding of $40,000usd in just 2 hours and selling more than 1,000 units during the first three months.

Thanks to the community's support and the goal to establish a global brand, SAJU has decided to open a fulfillment facility in Florida, USA. This facility will be shipping all orders made through www.sajuthemonkey.com and promise a delivery USA-WIDE no longer than a week. To celebrate their new webpage and fulfillment facility, SAJU will be offering 25% OFF on all orders +35 USD thru February.

