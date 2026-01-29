SakéOne and USA Curling Men’s Team Casper Explore Saké on the Rocks

Craft saké brewery, American curlers bring artisan twist to American watch parties this February

FOREST GROVE, Ore., and EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SakéOne, America's pioneering craft saké brewery, is partnering with USA Curling Men's Team Casper, to support the team's bid for the podium this winter. The partnership aims to shine a light on the many similarities, from camaraderie and mutual respect to quality and precision, exhibited in each craft. Together, SakéOne and Team Casper will leverage social media, athlete profiles and watch parties to raise awareness for one of the oldest sports and one of the oldest beverages in the world.

"SakéOne is honored to support Team Casper. For many Americans, curling is a commonly viewed yet little understood sport," said Paul Englert, president of SakéOne. "We're hoping that through this partnership we can shine a light on the many things there are to learn and appreciate about both curling and saké."

"We're incredibly grateful to have a partner who believes in what we're building with Team Casper," said Danny Casper, Team Casper captain. "Having this kind of support allows us to focus on training, competing, and representing our sport and our community at the highest level. We're excited to grow this partnership and proud to have them alongside us on our journey."

Saké and curling both emphasize respect and shared moments, which is especially evident in the curling tradition of broomstacking, where teams socialize after a game and the winning team buys the first round. This level of hospitality is similar to drinking saké, where it is customary to fill your friends' saké cups before your friends fill your cup.

Saké's low acidity positions it to pair with just about every food. It is also sulfite-free, histamine-free, and gluten-free, making it the perfect pairing for any watch party. Here are three ways to fold saké into your Italian watch-party plans:

Pair pizza with Momokawa "Diamond" or "Silver" Junmai Ginjo saké, which have flavor profiles that complement the savory flavors of cheese, tomato sauce and meat toppings.

Enjoy risotto alla Milanese with Junmai Ginjo saké, which enhances the savory, fermented flavor of the starring cheese.

Enhance tiramisu with an accompaniment of Momokawa "Pearl" Nigori (cloudy) Junmai Ginjo, which lends an unfiltered, velvety mouthfeel to a decadent experience.

About SakéOne

SakéOne is America's pioneering craft saké brewery, blending time-honored Japanese brewing traditions with innovative techniques to provide premium saké to the U.S. market. Founded in 1992 as an importer of exceptional Japanese saké, SakéOne began brewing in 1997, becoming the nation's first successful craft saké brewery. Using pure Oregon water and premium rice grown in California's Sacramento Valley, SakéOne is committed to uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. SakéOne produces a growing portfolio of locally brewed saké under its Momokawa, Moonstone, g, Yomi, and Naginata brands, while continuing to import a curated selection of saké from some of Japan's most celebrated brewing prefectures. SakéOne's corporate offices, kura (brewery) and tasting room are located in Forest Grove, Oregon. Visit sakeone.com for more information or to order, or use the store locator at sakeone.com/locator. Follow SakéOne on Instagram and Facebook.

About USA Curling

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, the Dale's family of beers, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Ice, Sports & Solar (ISS), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of World Curling and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

