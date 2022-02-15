Sakon Announced as Premier Sponsor at AOTMP® Engage 2022

"We are excited to connect with others in the mobility & IT space " says Dan Hughes, Sakon President. Tweet this

" Sakon is thrilled to be attending AOTMP® Engage 2022! We are excited to connect with others in the mobility & IT space to discuss what 2022 has in store for the industry, as well as how we can optimize our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients" says Dan Hughes, Sakon President.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, "AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry experts come together in one place at one time to share what they know and to learn from thought leaders and industry trailblazers like Sakon."

About Sakon

Sakon helps enterprise clients in a wide range of industries control telecom spend and manage end-user devices more efficiently. The company's Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services and Cloud Expense Management solutions reduce operational costs, increase insights and optimize financial performance through a platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally, automates workflows and optimizes services. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts, Sakon has over 900 employees with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore and India. For more information, go to www.sakon.com.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding.

