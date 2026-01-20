Sakrete Celebrates 90-Year Legacy at World of Concrete 2026

Alongside sister brand Amerimix, leader in bagged concrete highlights its rich history supporting residential and industrial building and construction

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sakrete , the original bagged concrete mix brand, will kick off the celebration of its 90th anniversary serving the building and construction industries at World of Concrete 2026, January 20–22, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This milestone event will feature an all-new, immersive booth experience alongside sister brand Amerimix. It will also feature exclusive anniversary activations, including the debut of Sakrete's new workwear line, launching live at the show.

Founded in 1936, Sakrete introduced the industry's first bagged concrete mix, providing concrete and masonry professionals with access to big project formulations in small, convenient portions. Ninety years later, Sakrete continues to bring superior strength, speed, service and innovation to every jobsite.

"This is an incredible milestone that highlights not just the Sakrete brand, but the deep relationships we've forged with industry pros who rely on Sakrete to get the job done right," said Joe Ertel, President, Packaged Products, Oldcastle APG. "We are proud to commemorate this achievement during World of Concrete 2026 with our team, our industry peers and the concrete pros who trust Sakrete. We can't think of a better place to kick off our celebration."

Sakrete and Amerimix , which offers pro-grade pre-blended mortars, stuccos and grouts, will exhibit at booth S10515 in the South Hall. This year's booth showcases the evolution of Sakrete across 90 years in business and highlights innovative products and solutions from Sakrete and Amerimix for residential and industrial applications. Visitors can consult the Booth Map for additional directions.

"We're proud to have attended World of Concrete for over 25 years and look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth to experience the legacy of Sakrete and industry-leading solutions from both Sakrete and Amerimix," adds David May, Senior Vice President of Sales, Dry Mix, Oldcastle APG. "While we always bring a stellar display to World of Concrete, we think the 2026 booth is our best to date."

Builders, contractors and attendees will experience walkthroughs focused on concrete applications at every skill level. The residential installation and repair section will feature Sakrete's Fast Setting Mix and how it can be used alongside applications with Oldcastle APG's flagship fence brand, Catalyst™ Fence Solutions. Industrial repair will highlight Sakrete Pro Mix and commercial applications. Amerimix stucco, mortar and grout will also be displayed in various applications.

For more information about Sakrete and Amerimix, visit www.sakrete.com and www.amerimix.com .

About Sakrete

Sakrete, part of Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, is a North American leader in bagged concrete materials with the right pro-grade products for any project and a dedicated team of technical experts to help get every job done right. With Sakrete concrete mixes, there's no guesswork, just concrete solutions with superior results. Call 1-866-SAKRETE or visit http://www.sakrete.com .

About Amerimix

Amerimix is a leading brand in pre-blended mortars, stuccos and grouts. Making the upgrade from field blend to pre-blend cuts mixing time in half, ensures superior consistency and delivers 30% more mortar in every batch – it's a no-brainer. The Amerimix brand is owned and managed by Oldcastle APG. For more information visit https://amerimix.com .

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is North America's leading provider of innovative outdoor living solutions that enable customers to Live Well Outside. The manufacturer's portfolio of premier building products inspires endless possibilities while providing enduring outdoor spaces where people can connect, reflect and recharge. Award winning brands include Belgard® hardscapes, Echelon® Masonry, MoistureShield® composite decking, RDI® railing, Catalyst™ Fence Solutions, Sakrete® packaged concrete, Amerimix® mortars, stuccos and grouts, Pebble Technology International® pool finishes, Lawn & Garden mulches and landscape features, and Techniseal® sands and sealant technologies. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com .

About CRH

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at over 3,800 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

For more information visit: www.crh.com .

SOURCE Sakrete