Saks COO Departs for CEO Role at Fast-Growing Online HVAC and Industrial Retailer Voomi Supply

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voomi Supply, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce retailers of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and industrial supplies, is pleased to announce the appointment of RJ Cilley as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cilley's appointment at Voomi, which has built one of the largest HVAC and industrial supply online catalogs in North America, marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its market presence and technological capabilities.

Cilley, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Saks, brings more than a decade of experience in managing and growing complex digital businesses. At Saks, Cilley was an integral part of the Executive Leadership Team, significantly contributing to the re-platforming of Saks.com, the launch of its marketplace, and spearheading significant advancements through the use of AI and other innovative technologies. Prior to Saks, Cilley was Chief Digital Officer at Hudson's Bay Company and began his career at BMO Capital Markets in their Investment Banking Division.

Faron Schonfeld, Co-Founder of Voomi Supply, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome RJ to the Voomi Team. The business has experienced hyper-growth since its founding in 2020, and we are confident that RJ's extensive experience and proven track record in driving digital growth align perfectly with our vision for the future". Voomi Supply is continuing to scale and has a number of open positions.

Andy Chalofsky, Co-Founder of Voomi Supply, added, "RJ's addition to our leadership team comes at a pivotal time as we scale our business and enhance our technological infrastructure. His knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in this sector. We are extremely confident that RJ will lead this company to become a multi-billion-dollar brand."

This announcement follows the recent strategic investment from Operator Partners, a distinguished venture capital firm specializing in technology and consumer startups. The partnership aims to accelerate Voomi's growth and further develop its pioneering technology-driven solutions.

Voomi Supply has consistently been at the forefront of the e-commerce landscape, leveraging advanced technology to streamline product sourcing, purchasing, and logistics. The company's dedication to efficiency and customer satisfaction has propelled it to become a leader in the industrial supply market.

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Schonfeld

Voomi Supply Inc.

+1 215-326-9480

[email protected]

Visit us at www.voomisupply.com

SOURCE Voomi Supply