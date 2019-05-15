Saks Fifth Avenue and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Partner in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising

"Saks is honored to partner with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative to mark this important milestone for both the city of New York and the global LGBTQ community," said Emily Essner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital, Saks Fifth Avenue. "It is a privilege to join forces with SIGBI to celebrate the city's vibrant LGBTQ community and work together to eliminate social injustices impacting the lives of these individuals."

"We are very excited to partner with such an iconic New York institution as Saks Fifth Avenue," stated Stacy Lentz, President and Co-Founder of SIGBI. "This collaboration is going to bring a lot of visibility to our community and also raise much needed funds for some of the most underserved LGBTQ communities across the country. The outreach and platform that Saks Fifth Avenue has is a great way to not only help educate people about the historical importance of Stonewall, but also make sure that its legacy stays alive through supporting the work we are currently doing in places where equality has been slow to arrive."

CAPSULE COLLECTION

Saks Fifth Avenue collaborated with select designers to create Pride-inspired clothing, accessories and beauty items; brands include Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Cinq à Sept, Jonathan Simkhai, Judith Leiber, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, and Stella McCartney, among others. Products range from $15 to $5,495, and 30% of net proceeds from the capsule collection at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores and on Saks.com will be donated to SIGBI with a minimum $100,000 donation.

Also available, a Saks exclusive version of PRIDE: Photographs After Stonewall by Fred W. McDarrah (OR Books), the definitive visual account of the LGBTQ liberation movement in New York following the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the book will be donated to SIGBI.

To purchase items from the capsule collection as well as other Pride-inspired items, please visit participating Saks Fifth Avenue stores or Saks.com/Stonewall-Inn-50th-Anniversary/shop/_/N-52kknt/Ne-52iqfl?PA=TRUE.

WINDOW INSTALLATIONS

As part of the collaboration, the famed center six windows at Saks Fifth Avenue will feature a curated selection of images of the Stonewall Inn Uprising from PRIDE: Photographs After Stonewall by Fred W. McDarrah (OR Books). The New York windows will be unveiled on Wednesday, June 19 and will be on display through July 3. Special Stonewall-inspired window installations will also be displayed at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in San Francisco, Beverly Hills and Brickell from June 19 through July 22.

CAMPAIGN PARTICIPANTS

Campaign participants include celebrities, activists and Stonewall Inn ambassadors: Alyson Cambridge, Amanda Lepore, Ames Beckerman, Celia Au, Christopher Makos, Daniel Franzese, Dewayne Perkins, Dionne Warwick, Emanuel Xavier, Hennessy Carolina, Honey Davenport, Isaac Cole Powell, Jonathan Fernandez, Kate Bornstein, Kurt Kelly, Lea DeLaria, Leyna Bloom, Li Jun Li, Michael Musto, Michael Urie, Miz Cracker, Nico Tortorella, Stacy Lentz, Stephanie Gayle, Telly Leung, Tree Sequoia and HBC's Out & About Group

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Saks launched a social media campaign in support of the partnership starting today that will run through the end of June. Content will include educational storytelling, images of the Stonewall Inn Uprising from PRIDE: Photographs After Stonewall by Fred W. McDarrah (OR Books), interviews with campaign participants, as well as product images from the capsule collection.

Saks and SIGBI invite you to join the #WherePrideBegan conversation on social media and to connect via their social media channels.

FULL BRAND MATRIX

Alice + Olivia, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Cinq à Sept, GHD, Jonathan Simkhai, Judith Leiber, Loeffler Randall, Monrow, Orlebar Brown, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Saks Fifth Avenue Private Label, Stella McCartney, 360 Cashmere

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE (@saks)

As a leading shopping destination for the all-channel luxury experience, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted edit of American and international designer collections as well as its storied history of creating breakthrough, experiential environments. Its exemplary client service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a focus since the brand's inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 43 cities across the globe, its online experience―saks.com, and its mobile experience―Saks App. For more information, kindly visit saks.com, Instagram.com/saks , Facebook.com/saks, Snapchat.com/saks_official, and Twitter.com/saks.

#SaksStyle

ABOUT STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE (@StonewallGives)

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is a non-profit charitable organization inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969. SIGBI is committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ citizens throughout America and abroad. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising and candid public dialogue, SIGBI supports grassroots organizations scattered across the country and especially those in communities where progress toward equality has been slow and the negative impact of ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment can no longer be tolerated. For more information on The Stonewall Inn and SIGBI, visit TheStonewallInnNYC.com and StonewallInitiative.org.

CONTACT:

Related Links

