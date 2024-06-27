Saks Fifth Avenue Announces Expansion of The Fifth Avenue Club

The company will increase the number of standalone locations of its personal shopping and styling suites, bringing the total to 20 by the end of 2024

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue is expanding its luxury personal shopping and styling service, The Fifth Avenue Club, bringing the total number of standalone locations to 20 by the end of 2024. Driven by positive customer response to existing locations, the expansion comes one year after the launch of its Fifth Avenue Club concept of private standalone suites in hotels and resorts across the U.S. The newest Fifth Avenue Club location opened this week in Austin, TX, and additional openings are scheduled throughout the summer in Fort Worth, TX, St. Petersburg, FL and Rancho Santa Fe, CA, building on recent openings in Savannah, GA, Denver, CO and Minneapolis, MN.

"The success of our standalone Fifth Avenue Club suites illustrates that luxury clients are increasingly seeking one-on-one fashion expertise tailored just for them," said Larry Bruce, President, Saks Fifth Avenue stores. "Since the introduction of this concept last year, we are proud to have cultivated a new, engaged client base and a skilled stylist team that delivers one-of-a-kind personal shopping and styling tailored to the unique lifestyles of our customers within each community. We look forward to continued expansion of the highly personalized service and the expertly curated luxury assortment that Saks is known for to even more clients across the U.S."

Saks Fifth Avenue leveraged insights from existing customers to identify high-potential markets to expand the Fifth Avenue Club to new locations. The service continues to drive high client engagement, and women's ready-to-wear is the leading category amongst visitors to the suites.

The openings also further Saks Fifth Avenue's continued partnership with leading luxury resort operator Marriott International and its portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, where nearly half of the locations are located. Auberge Resorts Collection is the key partner in the Fifth Avenue Club's expansion into Texas with the openings in Austin and Fort Worth. The upcoming opening at the Rancho Valencia in Rancho Santa Fe, CA marks the first location within a Relais & Chateaux property.

The standalone Fifth Avenue Club suites are an extension of the brand's existing Fifth Avenue Clubs, which are located within Saks Fifth Avenue stores. All Fifth Avenue Club locations offer personal shopping and styling appointments, in addition to special events and trunk shows.

The Fifth Avenue Club recruits skilled personal stylists in local communities to provide clients with expert styling services based on each client's specific needs and preferences, from clothing and accessories to shoes and fine jewelry.

Through the Fifth Avenue Club, clients are invited to connect with a stylist for a consultation to discuss style preferences, wardrobe needs, sizing and designer preferences. Following the consultation, the stylist utilizes inventory from the full breadth of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury ecosystem, including both Saks.com and Saks Fifth Avenue stores, when curating merchandise for private Fifth Avenue Club appointments.

FIFTH AVENUE CLUB LOCATIONS

The complete list of standalone Fifth Avenue Club locations includes:

Austin, TX - Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

- Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection Charleston, SC - The Dewberry

- The Dewberry Deer Valley, UT - The St. Regis Deer Valley

Denver, CO - Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Denver Cherry Creek

- Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Fort Worth, TX - Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection **opening Summer 2024

- Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection Honolulu , HI - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

, HI - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach Laguna Beach, CA - The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

- The Ritz-Carlton, Minneapolis, MN - JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America

- JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America Napa Valley, CA - Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

- Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection Nashville, TN - Conrad Nashville

- Conrad Nashville Orlando, FL - The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Palo Alto, CA - Rosewood Sand Hill

- Rosewood Sand Hill Rancho Santa Fe, CA - Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa **opening Summer 2024

- Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa Savannah, GA - Hotel Bardo

- Hotel Bardo St. Petersburg, FL - The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club **opening Summer 2024

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 39 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.

