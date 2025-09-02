Saks Fifth Avenue Debuts Fall 2025 Campaign

Exploring the Power of Personal Style and the Thrill of Discovering Head-Turning Fashion

For assets, view the press kit here .

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue launches its Fall 2025 campaign, a bold celebration of discovery, self-expression and the excitement of dressing for the season ahead. Starring Paloma Elsesser and Camille Rowe and photographed by Angelo Pennetta, the campaign comes to life at Saks Fifth Avenue's legendary New York flagship, where the city's vibrant energy meets the luxury must-haves of the moment.

Saks Fifth Avenue Fall 2025 Campaign Saks Fifth Avenue Fall 2025 Campaign Saks Fifth Avenue Fall 2025 Campaign

With a stylized café set built along the sidewalk, the campaign transforms a stretch of 50th Street into a cinematic stage that plays into the joy of dressing up and stepping out. With its statement outerwear and standout dresses, the imagery invites customers to uncover a preeminent assortment and embrace their personal style, featuring designs from Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Ferragamo, Altuzarra, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta, Tom Ford and Akris.

"Our customers look to Saks Fifth Avenue as the ultimate destination for luxury fashion that excites and inspires them, and this campaign captures the energy of New York City to spark new dressing possibilities and seasonal refreshes," said Kristin Maa, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Global. "The creative illustrates that instant connection – the moment you discover something that feels unmistakably you, yet pushes your style forward. This fall, we're inviting our customers to step into the season with confidence, creativity and joy."

The campaign reflects a fresh energy across Saks Fifth Avenue's fashion storytelling, with a vibrant tone, dynamic styling and a cast who embody modern femininity. Designed to evoke the thrill of the new season, the content spotlights the brand's continued emphasis on discovery.

"We wanted this campaign to feel strong and expressive—and true to the modern point of view at Saks Fifth Avenue," said Elle Strauss, SVP Creative at Saks Global. "It captures the emotion behind personal style and how fashion can energize, redefine and reflect who you are in a given moment."

The campaign is now live across Saks Fifth Avenue's digital channels, saks.com and social platforms, with a curated Edit for customers to shop directly from the campaign. Customers can visit Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the country to enjoy windows featuring the highlighted seasonal looks.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE:

Saks Fifth Avenue is a leading destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since its inception in 1924, the company has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Its unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 33 extraordinary locations across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping. Saks Fifth Avenue is part of Saks Global's portfolio of top luxury retail brands and real estate assets.

Visit saks.com for more information.

ABOUT SAKS GLOBAL

Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, follow Saks Global on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Saks