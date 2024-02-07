Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils Reimagined West Coast Flagship in Beverly Hills

"Saks Fifth Avenue is resetting the gold standard of luxury shopping in Beverly Hills with the opening of our new women's store on Wilshire Boulevard," said Larry Bruce, President, Saks Fifth Avenue stores. "With this new location, we are transforming our West Coast flagship into a lifestyle-centric shopping destination with the highest possible focus on personalized service and first-class experiences. Saks Fifth Avenue is proud of the strong relationship we have built with the vibrant Beverly Hills community over the past 80 years, and we are excited to cement our position as the premier destination for luxury fashion in Beverly Hills with this elevated luxury shopping experience."

"We have created the ultimate luxury shopping destination in Beverly Hills," added Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer, Saks. "Our reimagined women's store offers an expertly curated assortment of luxury women's fashion and beauty alongside world-class services. With a preeminent selection of women's ready-to-wear, jewelry and accessories from the most sought-after names in luxury, we have created an elite experience that uniquely caters to the Beverly Hills customer and reinforces Saks Fifth Avenue's position as a fashion authority."

SERVICE & EXPERIENCES

The crown jewel of the new destination is an expanded Fifth Avenue Club personal shopping and styling experience located on the fifth floor. The Fifth Avenue Club features 15 luxurious private styling suites and a team of expert Saks Stylists equipped to provide customers with best-in-class personal shopping and styling services in a highly personalized setting. Saks Stylists can assist Fifth Avenue Club clients with everything from curating their entire new-season wardrobe with the latest designer arrivals to finding one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. The Fifth Avenue Club also features an exclusive outdoor terrace space with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills that offers a calm and serene atmosphere for Fifth Avenue Club clients to relax and unwind while they shop.

Additional luxury services and experiences are available throughout the store, including by-appointment beauty treatments with top beauty and skincare brands on Saks Fifth Avenue's beauty floor located on the lower level. The lower level also features services that tap into the full Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem, including Saks.com Returns and Buy Online, Pick Up In Store. On the second floor, a private jewelry viewing room with a hidden bar offers an exclusive jewelry shopping experience. Additionally, customers can enjoy beverage service in special areas throughout the store, including a curated selection of California-inspired cocktails and wines that can be purchased through QR codes conveniently located on each floor.

LUXURY ASSORTMENT

Saks Fifth Avenue's new women's store in Beverly Hills offers a thoughtfully curated assortment of luxury women's fashion and beauty, with a strong focus on designer ready-to-wear, shoes and jewelry. The main floor boasts an expansive, 5,000-square-foot shoe experience – which nearly doubles Saks Fifth Avenue's shoe selling space in Beverly Hills – alongside a preeminent assortment of handbags and leather goods. The second floor is the ultimate destination for fine and high jewelry in Beverly Hills, with limited edition and one-of-a-kind pieces from world-renowned jewelry brands including Chopard, Graff, Lorraine Schwartz, Repossi and Vhernier, and new additions to Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills including Anita Ko and FoundRae. The third and fourth floors feature designer collections from premier luxury brands, including Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, CELINE, Dolce&Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Fendi, LOEWE, Thom Browne, Valentino and more.

As part of the unprecedented shopping destination, Saks Fifth Avenue partnered with leading luxury fashion houses to create significant boutique spaces dedicated to each house throughout the store, including Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton on the second floor, and CHANEL on the fifth floor.

STORE DESIGN

The Saks Fifth Avenue Store Planning and Design team collaborated with the award-winning team of retail architects and advisors at Arcadis (formerly CallisonRTKL) to transform the store and bring Saks Fifth Avenue's distinct brand identity to life while paying tribute to the building's history. Design highlights include:

Introduction of vendor-designed shops throughout the store creates a fresh and interesting shopping experience, allowing customers to access intimate brand experiences within Saks Fifth Avenue.

Transformation of the top floor into an experiential destination for personal shopping and styling at the Fifth Avenue Club reinforces Saks Fifth Avenue's commitment to inspire customers through unique and highly personalized shopping experiences.

The store's grand Regency-style marble staircase and central skylight are accentuated by airy, pearlescent white atrium spaces and reflective columns on each floor to carry natural light throughout the store and create a brighter shopping experience.

Metallic accents and playful pops of color including richly hued rugs, statement furniture pieces and vibrant wallcoverings add visual excitement to the store's neutral color palette.

Artful fixtures such as chandeliers that double as unexpected art pieces appear throughout the store to create a fun and visually stimulating shopping environment.

Elevators feature a milky dichroic laminate, a subtle nod to the OMA/Rem Koolhaas-designed escalator at the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship.

Saks Fifth Avenue's new women's store in Beverly Hills is located at 9570 Wilshire Boulevard. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Bo Kim, a 22-year veteran of the luxury retail industry, was named Vice President and General Manager of Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills in November 2023. Bo oversees the Saks Fifth Avenue West Coast flagship experience in Beverly Hills, including the new women's store and the men's store located at 9634 Wilshire Boulevard. For additional information, please visit Saks.com .

ASSETS

Click here to access store imagery (Image Credit: Peter Christiansen Valli for Saks Fifth Avenue)

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the leading name in luxury shopping. Since 1924, the brand has maintained a reputation for delivering an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized service. The Saks Fifth Avenue experience offers seamless all-channel shopping through an elevated digital platform and in-person services provided by an extraordinary network of 39 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America.

Shop on Saks.com and the Saks app, or visit Saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook , @thesaksman on Instagram and @Saks Fifth Avenue on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Emma Reese, [email protected]

SOURCE Saks Fifth Avenue