Saks Global Announces CEO Transition

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Global, the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, announces that Richard Baker, Executive Chairman of Saks Global, has assumed the role of CEO of Saks Global, overseeing the company's luxury retail operations. In addition to the CEO role, Baker will continue to serve as Executive Chairman. Saks Global and Marc Metrick have agreed that Mr. Metrick will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. This transition reflects Mr. Metrick's desire to pursue new opportunities.

Baker will work closely with the company's management team to advance Saks Global's transformation while delivering exceptional products, elevated experiences and highly personalized service to meet consumer demand for luxury retail.

Baker noted, "I look forward to continuing to work with our highly experienced management team, valued partners, and other stakeholders to secure a strong and stable future for our company. Across Saks Global, with our deep industry expertise, well-established relationships within the luxury sector, and talented employees, we will strengthen our position so that we can capitalize on the many opportunities we see for our company in the luxury market."

"After nearly three decades with Saks, I will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer," said Marc Metrick. "I began my career at Saks in 1995 and have had the privilege of serving in many roles across merchandising, marketing, and strategy. In 2015, I took over leadership of Saks Fifth Avenue, helping to drive innovation and growth during one of the most dynamic periods in retail history. From building a world-class team to establishing Saks.com as a leading luxury ecommerce platform, I am proud of what we accomplished together. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, partners, and the entire Saks community for their support and collaboration over the years."

Baker added, "Marc has been a valued leader at Saks for many years, helping to drive significant transformation and growth while solidifying the company's enduring position in luxury. We thank Marc for his leadership and dedication and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call, and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations, and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, visit SaksGlobal.com

