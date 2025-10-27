Saks Global Introduces New Top Seller Program for Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus

The luxury retailer doubles down on its commitment to drive growth through highly personalized relationships between selling associates and customers in support of 'The Art of You' vision

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Global, the largest multi-brand luxury retailer, in alignment with its continued focus on advancing its strategy, today unveiled a new top seller growth and career development path, the Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus Seller Success Track Program. The new program takes a reimagined approach designed to further empower the company's most impactful selling associates and elevate the customer experience across both brands.

"Our sellers are the heart of our customer relationships and the foundation on which our business is built," said Emily Essner, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Saks Global. "By creating a program that fosters their growth through a personalized development journey, we're investing in their individual success. Through this program, we have created a distinctive offering that sets a new standard in luxury selling and reinforces Saks Global's leadership position in the industry."

The Seller Success Track Program was developed to incentivize and empower selling associates to unlock their full potential and achieve greater success while supporting their interests and growth trajectory. The program supports each seller's individual business, recognizing that their success directly fuels the growth and performance of the company as a whole. Recognizing the diverse expertise of Saks Global's selling associates, the program builds upon each individual's natural skillset and offers different growth tracks based on their role and experience level. In support of the company's 'The Art of You' vision, this program allows for an elevated, personalized, end-to-end experience led by trusted selling associates.

The program focuses on two types of selling associates, Stylists that wardrobe clients from head to toe, and Sellers who are experts in a specific merchandise area. The company provides support for selling associates at every stage of their career. This particular program begins once an individual hits $1 million in annual sales - what the company is referring to as an Emerging Stylist or Emerging Seller - and continues to grow through various levels until the selling associate reaches Master Stylist or Master Seller with $7+ million in annual sales.

Program participants will be on a continuous growth journey unlocking new opportunities with each program level achieved that result in additional incentives, including new customer acquisition support, an assistant to support their individual business and budget to travel with their clients, to name a few. The luxury retailer is leveraging the full breadth of its resources, capabilities and offerings to empower its selling associates and strengthen their ability to deliver exceptional client experiences.

As part of this program, the luxury retailer has also introduced a new type of stylist called Global Stylists. These stylists are elite personal stylists who expand beyond traditional store boundaries to serve their clients across all of Saks Global's luxury retail brands and physical locations, delivering a consistent, elevated experience wherever and however customers choose to shop.

"Our stores are the ultimate expression of our brands. They are where the relationships with our customers come to life, serving as the foundation of the connection and personalized service for which we are known," said Mary McGreevy, Chief Stores Officer, Saks Fifth Avenue & Neiman Marcus. "This program is personalized, not prescriptive, meeting each seller where they are and tailoring growth to their unique strengths, client portfolio and business goals."

The program will be introduced next month with a full roll-out in 2026 that will redefine the career path for the company's talented selling associates. The program supports the luxury retailer's mission to redefine luxury shopping so that each customer's experience is artfully curated and unmistakably their own.

ABOUT SAKS GLOBAL



Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, visit SaksGlobal.com and follow Saks Global on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Saks Global