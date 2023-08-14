Saksoft Acquires Solveda

News provided by

Saksoft Limited

14 Aug, 2023, 04:08 ET

This acquisition strengthens Saksoft's positioning as a digital transformation solution provider

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, have completed the acquisition of Solveda Group headquartered in New York with centres in London, Gurgaon and Noida. (https://www.solveda.com/ ).

Speaking on this acquisition, Aditya Krishna,  Chairman &  Managing Director, Saksoft, said, "We are pleased to welcome Solveda's leadership, employees and clients to Saksoft. This acquisition reinforces our continued focus on our Inch-wide Mile-Deep strategy of competing in market niches where we have competitive advantage. Solveda's deep expertise in E-commerce applications will help us open and leverage another market niche which is attracting significant technology spend across the globe."

Nick Rosser, CEO - Solveda LLC, said, "With increased client exposure and access to new geographies, our partnership with Saksoft will help fuel the next stage of our evolution into a global full-service eCommerce solution provider. We are delighted to be able to do this whilst preserving Solveda's independent culture and our shared commitment to excellence will drive even more meaningful results for our clients."

Deepak Agarwal, CEO -Solveda India, said, "We are excited to join forces with the Saksoft Group as we see synergy in our experience and expertise. Our strong business relationship, project execution experience in the global eCommerce market combined with Saksoft's larger portfolio of solutions can provide scale for our business growth."

About Solveda

Solveda is a software design and development company with niche expertise in cutting edge E- commerce applications catering to B2B and B2C customers. Solveda offers complete project delivery of E-commerce applications by utilizing pre-built artefacts and accelerators thus reducing time to market and costs for customers. With a worldwide workforce of 200 people Solveda has enterprise customers globally, serving customers in the US, APAC and EMEA regions.

About Saksoft Group

Saksoft Group (www.saksoft.com) specialises in Enterprise Applications, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation and Enterprise Cloud. The group is headquartered in Chennai, India and has 16 offices across USA, Europe, and Asia employing over 2000 employees.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747041/Saksoft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Saksoft Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.