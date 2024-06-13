Saksoft Strengthens Digital Engineering Portfolio with Acquisition of Augmento Labs

CHENNAI, India, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft, a leading IT services provider, today announced the acquisition of Augmento Labs, a digital engineering company headquartered in Bangalore, Karnataka, in a strategic move to enhance its capabilities and presence in the product engineering space.

Saksoft stated that it anticipates the transaction will be finalized by the end of the current quarter, pending customary closing conditions. This acquisition will significantly enhance Saksoft's ability to offer comprehensive solutions across digital engineering spectrum across the focus verticals.

Founded in 2019, Augmento Labs has established itself as a niche player in the Digital Engineering space offering innovative solutions across various industries including Hi-Tech, automotive, healthcare, and industrial domains.

Speaking on this acquisition, Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Saksoft, said, "We believe that acquiring Augmento Labs will significantly strengthen Saksoft's position in the dynamic and rapidly growing digital engineering market. Augmento Labs robust engineering expertise and domain knowledge will complement Saksoft's broad scale and digital prowess, providing Augmento Labs esteemed client base access to our cutting-edge AI, Cloud, and Data technologies."

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Augmento Labs," said Anurag Aggarwal and Pravesh Kumar, Co-Founders of Augmento Labs. "Joining forces with Saksoft allows us to leverage their inherent domain and technology capabilities apart from their top notch talent to deliver even greater value to our clients. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities going forward."

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747041/Saksoft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Saksoft Limited