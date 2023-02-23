MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jorie Healthcare Partners, a leading End-to-End AI technology company, is proud to announce the 12th Annual Business of Healthcare Conference, hosted by Founder and CEO, Sal Lo. He was handed picked due to his revolutionary end-to-end AI revenue cycle technology.

As an innovator in healthcare technology, Jorie Healthcare Partners is at the forefront of developing AI-powered solutions that are transforming the industry. Jorie Healthcare Partners' AI technology significantly reduces the operational costs associated with administrative tasks. This allows healthcare providers to save both time and resources, which in turn leads to more money in their pockets.

"Jorie Healthcare Partners is committed to delivering the best-in-class healthcare solutions to the market, and our AI-powered revenue cycle automation solution is a prime example of our dedication to excellence," said Jorie's Founder & CEO, Sal Lo. "We are confident that our unique technology will enable healthcare officials to optimize their revenue cycle management and achieve improved financial outcomes, while freeing up valuable time to focus on providing top-quality patient care."

By utilizing Jorie's innovative AI technology, providers can streamline their operations, freeing up resources that can be better allocated towards patient care, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Sal Lo, Jorie's Founder and CEO, is a respected figure in the healthcare industry, known for his passion for innovation and dedication to saving healthcare providers money.

"We're excited to host this year's Business of Healthcare Conference and showcase the latest advancements in healthcare technology," said Sal Lo.

This year's conference features an incredible panel of speakers, including industry leaders and experts Conor P. Delaney, MD, MCh, PhD, FRCSI, FACS, FASCRS, Patrick Hale, Norma Kenyon, Judson Ivy, Juan Felipe Ramirez MD, and Jay Wohlgemuth MD. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Jorie Healthcare Partners' innovative solutions, network with other industry experts, and gain new insights on cost, staffing, and technology.

"As an innovator in healthcare end-to-end revenue cycle AI technology, Jorie Healthcare Partners is uniquely positioned to lead the way in transforming the industry," said Sal Lo. "We believe that this year's conference will be an incredible opportunity for healthcare professionals and enthusiasts to learn about the latest advancements in healthcare technology and exchange ideas with other industry leaders."

February 24, 2023, at the Donna E. Shalala Student Center, University of Miami Herbert Business School.

