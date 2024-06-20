Sal Mian, represented by Rob Wiley, P.C., files disability discrimination lawsuit against Thermotech Insulation Co. LLC

MANSFIELD, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sal Mian, a skilled project manager and estimator, has filed suit against his former employer, Thermotech Insulation Co. LLC ("Thermotech"), for disability discrimination.

According to the petition, Thermotech's owner, Greg Lea, explicitly informed Mr. Mian that he was being terminated due to his disabilities. Mr. Mian's termination violates the ADAAA and the Texas Labor Code.

The petition reveals that Mr. Mian worked tirelessly for his former employer from September 2012 until June 2023. He typically worked between 60 and 80 hours a week. He took his role very seriously and treated the company as if it were his own. Unfortunately, in 2022, Mr. Mian began experiencing concerning health issues. He kept Mr. Lea abreast of his worsening condition and apprised Mr. Lea of his ongoing medical appointments and treatments. Despite his condition, Mr. Mian continued to perform with excellence.

However, Mr. Lea began discriminatorily surveilling Mr. Mian. By the end of 2022, Mr. Mian was officially diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disorder, as well as rheumatoid arthritis. He promptly notified Mr. Lea. In response, Mr. Lea amplified his discriminatory scrutiny and surveillance of Mr. Mian's hours and work performance.

Ultimately, on June 30, 2023, Mr. Lea told Mr. Mian, "Hey man, you're sick. You're disabled. You should go on unemployment or disability and get better. Then you can come back." Mr. Lea then unlawfully terminated Mr. Mian's employment because of his disabilities.

The cause number is 342-353685-24. Mr. Mian is seeking lost wages and compensatory and punitive damages. Mr. Mian is represented by Rachel Bethel of Rob Wiley, P.C.

