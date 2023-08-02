SALAD AND GO BRINGS A CRAVEABLE WELLNESS SOLUTION TO THE TULSA AREA

Company expands across the state bringing new possibilities for healthy living to Tulsa

PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a leading industry disruptor shaking up possibilities for health and wellness, announced today its continued growth across Oklahoma, with its first Tulsa area location set to open August 4 in Jenks at 604 W Main St. 

Salad and Go's expansion into the Tulsa area presents an opportunity to meet the rising demand for fresh and affordable food options. With each new store opening, the brand addresses the needs of busy individuals who seek to embrace a better lifestyle, even while on the go. At Salad and Go, the belief that food is medicine reinforces its mission to serve and support the community through the core principles of affordability, accessibility and overall wellness.

The brand's chef-curated menu offers a variety of craveable and healthy salads, wraps and breakfast items paired with hand-crafted lemonades, tea, coffee and cold brew for guests to enjoy. With these offerings, Salad and Go aims to help people make healthier food choices without sacrificing taste.

"Salad and Go is more than just a fast food chain; we are a provider of fresh, nutritious, affordable and convenient food. We are proud to bring our mission to new communities as we continue expanding across Oklahoma," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "Tulsa area residents can expect high-quality, nourishing meals and service with an unwavering commitment to the community."

To mark the opening of its new location while reinforcing the brand's dedication to accessibility, Salad and Go is donating all salads created during training week to the Iron Gate Soup Kitchen. In preparation for opening day and maximizing the brand's commitment to serving the local community, Salad and Go team members will prepare around 750 salads to go to those in need.

To announce Salad and Go's entry into Tulsa, the brand is taking over the city's famous Golden Driller statue, donning it with a giant, signature orange Salad and Go fork. Oklahoma natives who visit the Golden Driller between August 2 and August 31 can scan the banner's QR code to enter a social media contest via Instagram for the chance to win free Salad and Go for a year.

For more information about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go:

Salad and Go is on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, the brand operates more than 110 locations and two food production facilities across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Each chef-curated recipe uses fresh, quality ingredients and maintains low costs for guests by sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible and vertically integrating operations and distribution. As part of their mission and commitment from the team, the brand puts a special emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

