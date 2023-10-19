Salad and Go Raises over $165,000 for Feeding America's Hunger Action Month Campaign

Company's Guest Give program will help provide over 1.6 million meals* to people experiencing food insecurity

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go, a one-of-a-kind drive-thru concept on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL, today announced it raised more than $167,000 through its September Guest Give program for Feeding America®'s Hunger Action Month® campaign. Each September, Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, hosts the annual national campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States.

Salad and Go Executive Chef Daniel Patino, volunteering at St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, the first food bank in the USA.

"Salad and Go is passionate about providing equitable access to high-quality, nutritious food year-round, and partnering with Feeding America was a natural fit to involve our guests in that mission," says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. "It's been incredible to witness how willing and invested our local community members are in joining us in the fight against hunger."

Through Salad and Go's Guest Give Program, guests had the opportunity to support Feeding America when ordering via Salad and Go at the drive-thru or online. For every $1 donated, 10 meals will be supplied by Feeding America, providing roughly 1.67 million meals to people experiencing hunger both nationally and locally in Salad and Go communities.

"We're pleased to welcome Salad and Go as a first-time supporter of Hunger Action Month, working to support local and national hunger relief efforts," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Nearly 34 million people across the country are experiencing food insecurity. We believe that everyone has a right to healthy food, and support from organizations like Salad and Go help make that possible."

Established in 2020, Salad and Go's Guest Give program has raised over $1M in generous guest donations, including over $350,000 in 2023 alone. During the entire month of October, the Salad and Go team will be engaged in volunteering within the communities they operate, specifically at food banks in the Feeding America network. Additionally, Salad and Go organizes several community initiatives, including a Salad Donation program which has supplied nearly 150,000 salads to help battle hunger this year, and a kids Healthy Habits outreach program which gives kids a powerful toolkit of skills for making everyday healthy choices.

