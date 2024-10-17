Salad and Go Teams Up with Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman to Give Game Day Grub a Glow Up

In his role, Aikman is energized by the opportunity to positively impact the way people think about and approach nutrition, challenging the notion that healthy meals can't be filling, craveable and affordable. The first issue he'll tackle: weekend wellness. From Friday Night Lights to Game Day tailgates and everything in between, Americans are extra busy on the weekends and tend to get stuck in the fast food rut.

"I've been so impressed with how Salad and Go is challenging the fast food status quo in every community it enters, and I want to help tackle the problem head on with their team. This is an opportunity to shift the pendulum – even swapping one fast food meal for a healthy salad each weekend can start to make big impacts," says Aikman. "Whether you're an athlete on the team, tailgating to support or just a weekend warrior, we can all agree eating our best makes us feel our best."

Fuel Your Team Promotion

To kick off the partnership, Salad and Go and Aikman are announcing a new menu promotion to get everyone feeling their best throughout the weekends. The "Fuel Your Team" promotion offers $5 salads or wraps when purchasing five or more and will run every weekend from 2:00 p.m. Friday through end of day Sunday from October 18 through the end of the year at all Salad and Go locations via drive-thru orders only.

The promotion is designed to help teams of any kind – a sports team, family team, team of co-workers, team of friends, or any other – the chance to score big flavor at an unbeatable price, while also fueling their body with food that will make them feel their best for whatever the weekend holds.

"We're thrilled to team up with Troy as he truly values the importance of nutrition that really fuels us, just like we do at Salad and Go," says Nicole Portwood, CMO of Salad and Go. "We know that establishing healthy habits is foundational for a lifetime of wellness, so teaming with a true sports legend is an opportunity to positively influence our guests and communities in a way that says we're all in this together."

Team Green

Aikman joins Salad and Go's growing roster of all-star advisors, including nationally recognized Registered Dietitian, Maya Feller, Salad and Go's official Salad Nutrition Officer. Feller knows full well how nutrition can fuel our bodies to benefit overall health and wellness.

"Many of my patients share that it's hard to find the time to prepare and eat nourishing meals that are satiating and delicious. Together with Troy and the Salad and Go team, I'm excited to be part of a movement that keeps the joy and community in food that's also delicious and nutritious," said Feller. "I'm so pleased to see Salad and Go continuing its efforts to offer delicious, accessible, and nutrient dense foods, and making it even more affordable when it's needed most."

To learn more about Salad and Go, visit saladandgo.com.

About Salad and Go:

Salad and Go was founded on the belief that everyone deserves delicious and healthy food. Our unique model leverages Central Kitchens to bring recipes from our very own Michelin-star trained chef, including made-to-order salads, wraps and breakfast burritos, directly to you – all at an unheard-of affordable price point. Salad and Go operates more than 140 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada and is expanding rapidly, with delivery and catering options available. As part of our mission, Salad and Go puts emphasis on community outreach and philanthropic initiatives. We foster a company culture that prioritizes the wellbeing of all our team members and are a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award featured in USA TODAY, a distinction honoring organizations that are taking the lead in putting their employees first. Our one-of-a-kind model is fundamentally changing food systems and igniting a positive, life-changing movement toward better food for all. To learn more about Salad and Go, visit https://www.saladandgo.com/.

For more information, contact:

Carly Wilhem, 360PR+

[email protected]

732-237-4533

For more information regarding Troy Aikman, please visit:

https://www.aikman.com/

SOURCE Salad and Go