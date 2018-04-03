Salad Dressing Market to be Driven by Increasing Consumer Awareness & Product Innovation by Industry Participants | Million Insights

Several ingredients are used as bases for salad dressing such as oils, dairy products, and mayonnaise. In addition to a base, dressing can comprise an extensive variety of components including fresh herbs, pickled vegetables or relish, fermented foods like vinegar or soy sauce, nuts, and dried or fresh fruit. Other condiments, such as salad cream or ketchup, can also be included, as can spicy additions, like chillies, and sweet ones, such as sugar and molasses.

Many cultures have a precise dressing in common usage, such as the blend of yogurt, dill, cucumber, and lemon juice used in the Mediterranean to dress simple salads, or the vinaigrette, which is in wide use in France and Italy. The factors that propel the growth of the market size include rising demand for salad dressings in different cuisines. In addition, growing consumer awareness about the use of salad dressing products is also expected to fuel the growth of the market size.

Moreover, the increasing focus of key players on product innovation and attractive packaging is projected to boost the growth of the market size in the upcoming years. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market size such as demand for natural and organic dressing. In addition, the strict regulations imposed by government about labelling, manufacturing, and food supply chain are estimated to hinder the growth of the Salad Dressing market size.

The Salad Dressing market is classified on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography. On the basis of product type, the Salad Dressing market is classified as ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, cocktail sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, vinegars, and specialty sauce.

Based on application, the Salad Dressing market size is classified as daily use, food industry, and restaurants. On the basis of distribution channel, the Salad Dressing market is classified as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and food and drinks specialists.

On the basis of geography, the global market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle & Africa. The North American region consists of U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The European region consists of Germany, France, England, Russia and Italy. Asia Pacific region consists of China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia.

Some of the key players that fuels the market growth Hellmann's, Kraft Heinz, Frenchs Classic Mustard, Tostitos Salsa and Best Foods Mayonnaise. The other prominent players operating in the Salad Dressing market research report include Nestle, Unilever, Kewpie, Mizkan, Frito-Lay company, Campbell Soup Company, Lancaster Colony Corporation, Cholula, Huy Fong Foods, Baumer Foods, French's Food, Southeastern Mills, and Remia International.

