Salad House Partners with Olympian and Broadcaster Kaylyn Kyle to Champion "Food That Fuels"

WESTFIELD, N.J., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad House, the rapidly growing Jersey-based salad chain, has announced a new partnership with Olympic medalist, former Canadian National Team soccer player, and broadcaster Kaylyn Kyle, aligning the brand's "Food That Fuels" mantra with one of soccer's most recognizable voices.

A Jersey resident, Kyle has become a natural Salad House fan, making the partnership an authentic extension of her fast-paced lifestyle as a broadcaster, former professional athlete, wife, and on-the-go soccer mom. From match days and travel schedules to family life and fitness, Kyle embodies Salad House's "Keep Choppin'" mentality — staying active, fueled, and committed to daily progress.

"Salad House fits naturally into how I live," said Kaylyn Kyle. "As a mom, wife, broadcaster, and former athlete, I'm always moving. Having fresh, high-quality food that fuels my day is important, and Salad House has quickly become part of that routine."

The partnership also marks a deeper connection between Salad House and soccer ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in North America and feature major matches in New Jersey.

Over the past year, Salad House has taken a major position in the regional sports marketing landscape, supporting youth camps and community initiatives tied to stars including Karl-Anthony Towns, Jazz Chisholm, and A.J. Brown, in addition to fueling the top grassroots teams, high school programs, colleges, and professional teams in the region.

"We view brand partnerships as a proof of concept, not an ad buy," said Salad House Chief Brand Officer Tim Banos. "Balancing a national broadcast career, elite fitness, and motherhood demands reliable fuel. Kaylyn is the ultimate 'Everyday CLUTCH' partner because she legitimately relies on Salad House to sustain her high-velocity schedule without friction."

Through this partnership, Salad House will continue using sports as a lever to connect with families, athletes, and local communities while reinforcing its position as a fresh, performance-minded alternative in the QSR category.

Jersey Sports Group facilitated the partnership between Salad House and Kaylyn Kyle.

About Salad House: Salad House is a fast-casual, health-conscious restaurant franchise founded in New Jersey in 2011, built around fresh, customizable meals that fuel active lifestyles. Known for its high-quality salads, wraps, grain bowls, sandwiches, and more, Salad House delivers a modern approach to convenient, better-for-you dining. As the brand continues to expand across the East Coast and beyond, Salad House remains committed to serving fresh food, supporting local communities, and making healthy eating more accessible. To learn more about Salad House and its franchise opportunities, visit www.thesaladhouse.com or www.saladhousefranchising.com.

About Kaylyn Kyle: Kaylyn Kyle is a former Canadian National Team and NWSL midfielder, Olympic bronze medalist, and respected soccer broadcaster. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Kyle earned 101 caps for Canada, competed in two FIFA Women's World Cups, and helped Canada capture bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and gold at the 2011 Pan American Games. Following her playing career, Kyle transitioned into soccer broadcasting, serving as a studio host, analyst, and reporter for various networks across North America and globally. As a former elite athlete, media personality, entrepreneur, and advocate for the growth of the game, Kyle continues to use her platform to inspire athletes, families, and soccer communities across North America.

About Jersey Sports Group: Jersey Sports Group is a boutique sports marketing and talent representation agency rooted in New Jersey and built at the intersection of sports, culture, commerce, and community. The agency provides strategic marketing and growth solutions across Talent Marketing, Brand Consulting, and Property Sales. JSG represents athletes, influencers, coaches, brands, and sports properties, helping clients unlock meaningful partnerships, build authentic community impact, and drive measurable business results. Locally rooted and nationally connected, Jersey Sports Group is committed to representing Jersey, building community, and creating opportunities across the sports landscape.

SOURCE Salad House