Saladplate to launch theme-based virtual Sourcing Festival for food & hospitality industry

During this period, Sourcing Festival will underline speciality product themes from select countries and regions. The event will kick off in October with Fine & Specialty Food, Wine & Beer, Fruit Juice & Soft Drinks, Coffee & Tea, Health Food, Disposables, Confectioneries & Snacks, Chocolates & Cocoa and Bread/Cake & Baking Ingredients. In November the online showcase will switch to displaying Condiments & Seasonings, Meat, Chilled & Frozen Food, Seafood and Convenience Food. Halal products will be up in November..

In parallel with the selected product themes outlined above, the Sourcing Festival will also have dedicated country themes to showcase products from selected countries. Suppliers from either product or country themes can promote their latest products and connect with interested buyers through enhanced business matchmaking and networking features such as product demonstrations and real-time chats. All attendees can also register for content webinars led by industry leaders to gather insights into a wide range of topics.

Sourcing Festival country theme agenda: 13 October – 2 December 2020

Date Activity 13 October 2020 Kick-off event, in partnership with FHA-Food & Beverage, featuring industry webinars, brand spotlights and product showcases from around the world. Product themes include fine & specialty food, wine and beer, fruit juices & soft drinks, and coffee & tea. 28 – 30 October 2020 Showcase of Malaysian suppliers, in collaboration with Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM). Products will focus on Wine and Sake. 2 – 15 November 2020 Highlights from Japanese suppliers, in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro). Product theme is Hotpot which includes condiments & seasonings, seafood, meat, vegetables and noodles. 18 – 20 November 2020 Showcase from Indonesian suppliers, held in conjunction with Food, Hotel & Tourism Bali (FHTB). Product categories include Food & Drinks, Bakery & Pastry, Specialty Tea & Coffee, Wines, Spirits & Beers, Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment and Hospitality Style & Technology. 2 December 2020 End of Sourcing Festival featuring industry webinars presented by FHA-Food & Beverage.

"Since the launch of Saladplate.com in May, we have created a crucial digital bridge between worldwide suppliers and Asian buyers in the Food & Hospitality industry, during a time when cross-border travel is virtually impossible," said Mr Dave Chan, Founder – Saladplate.com, Vice President – Digital Business & Advanced Analytics, Informa Markets.

"The overwhelmingly positive responses from the community encouraged us to continue to develop new ways for companies to search for and source food, beverages and hospitality products from business partners around the world. The upcoming Sourcing Festival is a new sourcing format built on feedback from our customers and I very much look forward to seeing another successful experience for all participants."

Registration information:

For suppliers: Please register here.

For buyers: Detailed webinar registration will be released soon. To access Sourcing Festival, please register as a Saladplate buyer in advance.

About Saladplate

Saladplate is the premier international wholesale marketplace for sourcing food, beverages and hospitality products globally. Our 365-day online platform provides the one-stop solution for globally minded brands in food, beverages and hospitality to connect with professional markets across Asia. Through our extensive network of physical tradeshows and deep industry connections in major Asian markets, we provide suppliers highly cost-effective means to reach the right buyers; and for professional buyers to source efficiently with our unique 3-step qualification process. We make sourcing new food and hospitality products simple for the new normal. For more information, please visit www.saladplate.com.

About Informa Markets

The Food & Hotel series of events in Asia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About FHA-Food & Beverage

The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks, fresh produce, services and equipment across three key profiles – Food & Beverage, FoodTech and Restaurant, Bar & Café. More than 80 per cent of the 2,000 exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 100 countries and regions. ProWine Asia (Singapore), a satellite event of the highly successful ProWein in Düsseldorf, Germany, will return for its third edition alongside FHA-Food & Beverage. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About Food & Hotel Malaysia

Food & Hotel Malaysia (FHM) is the largest biennial food and hospitality trade in Malaysia, standing strong for almost 30 years now. It has established itself as a strong marketplace for buyers to source for new clients and business opportunities globally. The show is always packed with thousands of product displays, conference programmes, cooking demonstrations and many other exciting activities. Not only that, two esteemed events were also held concurrently, the Culinaire Malaysia - The Malaysian Battle of the Chefs Competition and In4tec Conferences, empowering innovation in the food industry. For more information, please visit www.foodandhotel.com.

About Food, Hotel & Tourism Bali

Pamerindo Indonesia, Indonesia's leading trade fair organiser, part of Informa Markets, have successfully hosted trade exhibition in the food and hotel industry for more than 20 years. This year, the 12th edition of Food, Hotel & Tourism Bali (FHTB) presents FHTB 2020 Virtual as the First Food & Hospitality Virtual Global Event in Indonesia on 18 - 20 November 2020. FHTB 2020 Virtual is part of the Saladplate Sourcing Festival which offers a comprehensive set of marketing services to help customers generate awareness with millions of engaged decision makers across Food and Hospitality sector in Asia. Premier international wholesale marketplace for sourcing food, beverages and hospitality products globally. To generate leads for suppliers by promoting their brand, connect, and engage with buyers and give buyers an experience to explore hundreds of products from food, beverage, food equipment and hospitality industries. A series of event activities will take place at FHTB Virtual 2020, such as industry webinars, talk shows, live cooking competitions, business matching and live chat and meet between suppliers and buyers.

