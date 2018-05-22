Salads UP Continues Midwest Expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salads UP, a fast-casual salad concept known for its health-conscious menu and trendy restaurants, opened its third location in the newly branded Briarwood Dining Pavilion in Ann Arbor, Michigan this past Friday, April 18. To celebrate the grand opening, a portion of all sales over the weekend were donated to Food Gatherers, a local organization whose mission is to help alleviate hunger in Washtenaw County.
The highly anticipated restaurant is just 550 square feet, showing the brand's ability to take their concept to unique locations. This is their second store in the Ann Arbor market, their first location opened in December 2014 on the University of Michigan campus.
Salads UP was founded by two University of Michigan class of 2013 graduates that thought their alma mater needed a healthy, quick restaurant alternative. Aside from its namesake salads, the restaurant offers panini-pressed wraps, warm grain bowls, smoothies and juices.
"We are excited to continue our growth, specifically in the Ann Arbor market," said co-founder Max Steir. "Briarwood has always been a staple of Ann Arbor, a place where everyone goes to shop, eat, and hang out. We can't wait to bring it a healthy and fresh option that we know everyone will love."
Co-founder Robert Mayer added, "At U of M we saw a need for a high quality, delicious meal that was fast and could fit into the busy lives of college students. All of our cooking and preparation is done on site every day, with an emphasis on featuring local ingredients. We want to carry on this mission for the customers at Briarwood."
About Salads UP
Salads UP was started in 2015 by two U-M graduates seeking healthier alternatives for college students. Robby Mayer and Max Steir opened the first location in downtown Ann Arbor in 2015. The privately owned company has now launched its third location, and is committed to local sourcing, high quality selections of salads, wraps, juices and bowls that are innovative and satisfying. For further information, visit http://www.saladsup.com
CONTACT: Robert Mayer, 201-638-0691, robert@saladsup.com
