Saladworks and Frutta Bowls Debuts First US Walmart Location

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of health-centric fast-casual brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, has debuted its first location in a Walmart Grocery store in Rochester, NY at 2150 Chili Ave. The Ghost Kitchen location will include Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual entrée salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls, the nation's fastest-growing superfoods café, right alongside other mouthwatering brands. This opening comes after WOWorks signed a deal for 90 non-traditional retail presences with Ghost Kitchen Brands in the spring of this year.

Saladworks currently has over 150 locations across North America, more than 40 of those having opened in the past year. For Saladworks, the initiative to open restaurants in non-traditional venues began in early 2019 and continues to be at the forefront of its future goals. Frutta Bowls, which has over 30 locations, is also following suit with an emphasis on both traditional and non-traditional growth after becoming part of the WOWorks family in December 2020.

"We're thrilled to make yet another debut for Saladworks inside a major retailer, and the first for Frutta Bowls. These partnerships have proven to be incredible opportunities for WOWorks, and we're looking forward to the growth that will come out of this opening," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development officer for WOWorks. "Guests continue to receive the same hospitality and healthy experience they have at our stand-alone restaurants, but with even more accessibility and convenience at Walmart locations."

Saladworks provides guests a variety of healthy and delicious items through their Signature salad options, as well as Create-Your-Own options, which include salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and more. The brand always maintains a focus on guest originality through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients.

Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to sate an appetite for the moment – it serves as "fuel" that stimulates your mind, energizes your body, lifts your spirit and feeds your soul. The menu features customizable Bowls, Smoothies, and Protein Bites that are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods such as Acai, Pitaya and Kale that are high in antioxidants along with Almonds, Blueberries, Oatmeal and Dark Chocolate to help boost immunity levels.

In addition to simply ordering in-person at the Walmart locations, Saladworks and Frutta Bowls guests will also have the choice to order online through the brands' websites, by using the Ghost Kitchen Brands website or using 3rd party delivery platforms. For more information about Saladworks, visit www.saladworks.com, and for more information about Frutta Bowls, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

ABOUT WOWorks

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 150 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for 35 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS:

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to more than 30 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable Bowls, Smoothies, Toasts and Protein Bites. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com

SOURCE WOWorks