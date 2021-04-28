Saladworks and Parent Company WOWorks Expand to New Markets in First Quarter

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad concept and part of the WOWorks family of brands, continued to expand its reach in the first quarter of 2021 with double digit new store openings, bringing WOWorks' total number of locations to 217 across the U.S. and Canada. The 11 new Saladworks locations are located in Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, and Ontario, Canada and include traditional and non-traditional retail presences such as inside grocery stores, ghost kitchens and more.

In addition to new store openings, Saladworks recently signed a deal with Ghost Kitchen brands to bring more than 90 new "store within a store" locations to Walmarts across the U.S. and Canada. Saladworks will continue to expand in this non-traditional vertical and sees this path as one that will outlast COVID, as guests continue to look for convenience and better-for-you options. Across all of its brands, WOWorks anticipates exponential growth in 2021 that is expected to be double their number of units through a variety of channels, including a robust pipeline of traditional franchise owners who have yet to open and non-traditional presences like airports, universities and more "store within a store" locations.

"The growth Saladworks has experienced over the course of only a few months in 2021 has been extraordinary, especially considering the challenges the restaurant industry has faced due to the pandemic," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "We will continue to expand the brand through traditional and non-traditional formats to help bring Saladworks' healthier options to more customers across the US and Canada."

Saladworks is part of WOWorks brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast-casual Greek restaurants, and Frutta Bowls , a unique fast-casual concept serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies and more. The newly formed family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and GenZ guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience.

For more information about Saladworks and to find a restaurant near you for dining in, take-away, online ordering, delivery or catering, visit www.saladworks.com . If you are interested in owning a Saladworks franchise, visit https://saladworks-franchising.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 130 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com .

SOURCE Saladworks

Related Links

http://www.saladworks.com

