Saladworks Celebrates 35 Year Milestone by Fundraising for No Kid Hungry

Amy's Fall Fest was created from the winning recipe of the Saladworks' Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge , which invited Saladworks Rewards members across the nation to create a new original recipe from Saladworks ingredients over the summer. Amy Sarli-Prelle was the winner of the Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge, and her recipe is featured for a limited time in the form of a themed Salad, Warm Grain Bowl, and Wrap.

Sarli-Prelle's winning salad, Amy's Fall Fest, is perfect for the fall weather rolling in. The entree is a blend of radiatore pasta, romaine/iceberg blend, roasted turkey, smoky bacon, diced apples, diced red onions, applewood smoked gouda cheese, walnuts and apple cider vinaigrette.

The Saladworks' Flavor Your World Challenge was developed to help support No Kid Hungry, a cause to help end childhood hunger. The High Five Challenge has been created by Saladworks' parent company WOWorks', which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek. Collectively, WOWorks brands are trying to raise $400,000 to give 4 million meals to kids in need.

There are five ways guests can team up with Saladworks to be a part of the High Five Challenge and support No Kid Hungry:

Making a donation of $1 or $5 to No Kid Hungry after purchasing their meal, either in person at a Saladworks restaurant or via online ordering. $1 donors receive an "I Joined the Team" sticker and an opportunity to sign a "High Five Hand" image symbolizing their personal commitment to the cause. To sweeten the deal, every guest who donates $5 or more receives the above, along with a high five value coupon for use on a future visit through October 31, 2021 . Each individually signed "High Five Hand" will be posted on the wall signifying the progress made.

"We're so proud of Saladworks reaching an amazing milestone. There is no better way to celebrate this birthday than to partner with an impactful organization that helps end childhood hunger. WOWorks is all about making the communities they service a "WOW" place to live and we are continuously working to reach that goal," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks.

Saladworks, throughout its 35 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its 12 Signature recipes, Saladworks offers Create-Your-Own options -- including Salads, Warm Grain Bowls, Wraps -- as well as Soups and a Kids Works menu – plus, new Signature Sandwiches and Panini Melts in many locations.

For more information about its menu, current offers, or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS :

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 150 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY :

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could still face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

