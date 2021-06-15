Saladworks Doubles Down on Guest Originality with Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge

The Recipe Challenge invites Saladworks Rewards members to create their own Flavor Your World menu concept with a chance to have it featured on the menu for a limited time this fall in the form of a named/themed Salad, Warm Grain Bowl and Wrap. The company will narrow down all entries to a list of four finalists from which both a Blue-Ribbon Panel of judges – along with Saladworks Rewards members – will select a winning concept based upon Originality, Flavor, Seasonality and Brand 'Fit.' And to commemorate Saladworks' 35 th birthday, 35 cents from the purchase of these special menu items will be donated to No Kid Hungry to help eradicate childhood hunger in America.

The prizes guests can qualify for include:

Grand Prize: $5,000 travel voucher, concept featured on menu and a Saladworks swag bag

Second Place: $2,500 travel voucher, free salad for a year and a Saladworks swag bag

Third Place: $1,000 travel voucher, free salad for a month and a Saladworks swag bag

Fourth Place: $500 travel Voucher, free salad and a Saladworks swag bag

"The Idea behind our Flavor Your World campaign is to provide exciting new flavor profiles from different cultures around the world that our guests could enjoy as a fresh, crisp Salad, a hearty Warm Grain Bowl or a portable hand-held Wrap," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks. "And by inviting our guests to submit their own original menu creations, the experience becomes even more inclusive and engaging. We can't wait to feature the winning concepts on our menu this fall and associate them with our No Kid Hungry fundraising campaign to help those in need."

Last month's menu revamp was the most ambitious update in the brand's 35-year history with the goal of capitalizing on the popularity of global and regional flavor profiles. Each of the six new recipes can be ordered as a Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl or a Wrap all for the same price. The new Signature menu items represent different flavors and cultures from around the world including: Asian Crispy Chicken (China); Grilled Chicken Mediterranean (Italy); Smoky BBQ Crispy Chicken (Kansas City); Southwest Chipotle Ranch (Mexico); Classic Greek (Greece); and Farmers Market (California).

In addition to the Original Recipe Challenge, Saladworks will continue to build upon its Flavor Your World campaign by providing exclusive offers for its Saladworks Rewards members throughout June:

Rewards Rush offering progressive more Bonus Points for each visit – including a Free Entrée on their fifth one

Gamification approach where Saladworks Rewards members can earn various designations:

The Jetsetter -- Highest number of Total Visits

The Jetsetter -- Highest number of Total Visits

The World Traveler -- Highest number of new Global Flavors purchased

The World Traveler -- Highest number of new Global Flavors purchased

The Wanderer -- Highest number of Create-Your-Own menu items purchased

The Wanderer -- Highest number of Create-Your-Own menu items purchased

Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) promotion on Father's Day

Free Kids Works meal (with adult entrée purchase) every Wednesday in June

$2 Off any Pick 2 every Tuesday in June

Saladworks has been in business for 35 years and is the nation's first ever salad-based fast-casual restaurant. The brand has always placed a focus on guest originality through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its 12 Signature recipes, Saladworks offers Create-Your-Own options -- including Salads, Warm Grain Bowls, Wraps -- as well as Soups and a Kids Works menu – plus, new Signature Sandwiches and Panini Melts in many locations.

For more information about its menu, current offers, or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app. For more information about the Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge, visit https://saladworks.com/fywrecipechallenge. For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit https://www.nokidhungry.org/.

ABOUT SALADWORKS :

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 130 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY :

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could still face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

