Saladworks Has Finally Found The 'Extra Hour' In A Day!

During April, which is also known as 'Get Moving Month,' Saladworks fans are invited to share how they are taking advantage of Spring's new beginnings and getting ready for Summer by using #SWSpringForward on social media for a chance to win free salads for an entire year. To enter the contest, guests will be asked to post a photo of their favorite Saladworks salad and what they are doing to Spring Forward! in pursuit of their passions and living their best life. As motivation, Saladworks content includes nutritious meal options, health and wellness tips and SaladworksOut classes with live fitness instructors on its Instagram page.

Throughout April, Saladworks Rewards members will be inspired to Spring Forward! their Rewards status from New Member to Gold Member to Platinum Member -- receiving surprises via social, push notifications and email. To become a Saladworks Rewards member and participate, guests can enroll on the company's website or mobile app.

In addition to Saladworks' Spring Forward! initiatives, Saladworks Rewards members have access to several other opportunities that earn rewards and fuel their body throughout April. Every Tuesday is "Pick2sDay" during which Saladworks Rewards members can save $2 when they order any Pick 2 menu option. Wednesdays are "Kids Night" during which after 4 p.m., kids get a free Kids Works menu item with the purchase of one adult entrée. On certain weekends (April 10th-11th and April 24th-25th), Saladworks Rewards members can "Share More, Earn More" – receiving a progressively higher number of Bonus Points for every entrée purchased. Lastly, for those looking to garner even more points, Saladworks is giving members 100 Bonus Points when a referral makes their first Saladworks purchase and 50 points to every member who completes a Saladworks Rewards survey.

"While COVID-19 isn't over, vaccinations are well underway; providing hope for a better year ahead as our guests look forward to getting life 'back to normal,'" said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer for Saladworks. We want our guests to look forward to Spring weather, new beginnings, and productively using that extra hour in our day -- while Saladworks provides the 'fuel' to help them Spring Forward! in pursuit of their passions."

For more information about Spring Forward! or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com .

