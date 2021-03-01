Saladworks Heats Up the Competition with Salad Madness in March

The first step to participating in the action is joining as a Saladworks Rewards member using the link above. To become eligible for the various levels of the competition, Saladworks Rewards members will have to make their visits between March 1 and March 28. Guests who visit 4 times during this time period qualify for the 'Signature Sixteen' and have the opportunity to earn 50 Bonus Points for their Saladworks Rewards account. All guests that make at least 5 or more visits will automatically be eligible for the 'Awesome Eight' and have the chance to win a Free Salad. Those who enjoy the most visits of everyone else qualify for the 'Super Fan Four' contest.

The 'Super Fan Four' contestants will then compete from March 29 to April 4 to see who will win Free Salads for a Year. Visits made between March 1 and March 28 still count toward each member's final total number of visits. The Saladworks Rewards member to make the absolute greatest number of visits overall will be awarded with Free Salad for a Year. As for the other three finalists, they will be awarded Free Salad for a Month for the remaining days in April. All winners will be announced April 5.

As part of its "Salad Madness" campaign in March, Saladworks will be learning more about its Saladworks Rewards members, specifically their 'Super Fan Four' finalists. The 'Super Fan Four' contestants will be asked to name their favorite Saladworks locations, favorite college basketball team and favorite Saladworks menu item.

In addition to the "Salad Madness" competition, Saladworks Rewards members will have access to a multitude of other special offers throughout the month. Every Tuesday is "Pick2sDay" where Saladworks Rewards members can save $2 when they order a Pick 2 option. Wednesdays are "Kids Night" where after 4 p.m., kids eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée. Every weekend, Saladworks Rewards members can receive 20 Bonus Points when they add a soup to their entrée. For Saint Patrick's Day, Saladworks is rewarding members with triple points on their purchases. Lastly, for those looking to garner even more points, Saladworks is giving members 100 Bonus Points when a referral visits a Saladworks and makes their first purchase.

"March is the perfect time of year for everyone to have a little fun and refresh their bodies, minds and spirits, which is why we decided to create this exciting competition for our members and add a fun take on choosing fresh, healthy and flavorful meals," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer for Saladworks. "Our 'Salad Madness' competition gives everyone the opportunity to get in touch with their competitive spirit while enjoying the benefit of food that serves as fuel to help them pursue their passions and live their best life."

For more information about "Salad Madness" or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com

SOURCE Saladworks LLC/Fishman Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.saladworks.com

