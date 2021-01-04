Saladworks Kicks Off 2021 with New Year's ResoYOUtion! Campaign

In addition to receiving a free entrée just by signing up, the multifaceted Saladworks Rewards program allows members to earn points on every visit – whether in restaurant or ordering online -- which can be redeemed for menu discounts on future visits. In addition, the program engages members with "insider" information about the menu, new ingredients and recipes, upcoming events and healthful tips. The program also allows members to participate in surveys to help the brand live up to its promise in creating "WOW!" moments for its guests.

To get started with the New Year's ResoYOUtion! Saladworks Rewards members will receive personal messages, tips, tools, resources and inspiration for helping them achieve the four key ResoYOUtions mentioned above. They are also encouraged to share personal stories as they work toward accomplishing their specific goals using the hashtag #SWResoYOUtion, much like Scott Santarlas, a Pennsylvania man who frequents Saladworks to maintain his significant weight loss of 280 pounds and uphold a healthy lifestyle. Scott incorporated Saladworks into his diet and transformed his life from one of obesity to now serving as a Fitness Trainer to help others along their personal fitness journey.

To keep motivation high during January, Saladworks will offer a Rewards Rush where Saladworks Rewards members can earn progressively more Bonus Points on every order. Upon their first order, guests will receive normal Saladworks Rewards points, and then double, triple, and quadruple Bonus Points on their second, third and fourth visits, respectively. After their fifth visit, Saladworks Rewards members will earn a Free Salad by completing the Rewards Rush.

On top of that, every Tuesday is "Pick2sDay," in which guests can earn $2 off any Pick 2 order. The brand is also running a "Soup It Up!" promotion in which Saladworks Rewards members can receive 20 Bonus Points by adding a soup to their entrée order every weekend starting on January 9th through the end of the month.

"Following a year when many people may have felt stagnant or discouraged by the challenges thrown their way, the Saladworks team wants to help our guests pursue their passions and live their best lives in 2021," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer for Saladworks. "Our New Year's ResoYOUtion! campaign gives everyone the opportunity to fuel their originality, whether it relates to goals that help improve nutrition, fitness, personal growth, stress relief or anything else that leads to a better YOU, all while enjoying healthful and nutritious meals from Saladworks."

For more information about Saladworks' New Year's ResoYOUtion! campaign or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app.

Saladworks, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its healthy and fresh ingredients and create-your-own options featuring over 60 fresh, flavorful ingredients. The brand is currently experiencing impressive growth due to a rise in health-conscious consumer behaviors and its unique avenues for expansion beyond traditional locations, including grocery stores, universities and ghost kitchens. Capping off a successful year, last month Saladworks' parent company Centre Lane Partners, LLC acquired Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls to form WOWorks, which exists not only to sate appetites but to serve as healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel so guests can pursue their passions and live their best lives.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

