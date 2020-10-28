Saladworks Looking to Further Expand in Core Markets Philadelphia and New Jersey

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the national create-your-own salad concept, has been delivering a variety of salad options across the country for years to encourage originality, but the brand never forgets where it came from. While Saladworks has widened its reach this year with new stores in markets like California, Indiana and North Carolina, the franchise is turning its focus back to its roots with the intent to expand throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey in the coming months. Even with dozens of locations already in these core markets, Saladworks hopes to develop more New Jersey locations in Phillipsburg, Flemington, Ewing Township, Princeton, South Brunswick, Burlington Township and East Windsor, along with Pennsylvania locations in Trexlertown, Quakertown, Royersford, Fort Washington, Media and Springfield.

To fuel the planned growth in its core markets, Saladworks is actively seeking qualified franchise partners, preferably individuals with business experience and/or franchise experience, and a passion for serving guests. Before stores open, the training program for franchisees is designed to teach them the fundamentals for efficient skills to run a successful restaurant and is completed locally. Franchisees learn the expectations and procedures in the four-week program through hands-on experiences covering all aspects of the business, such as food preparation, food offering, inventory management and opening/closing procedures.

"Because Saladworks already has a significant presence in its home market and awareness of our concept is extremely high, we continue to see great demand for our original and fresh salads," said Eric Lavinder, VP of Franchise Development. "We are looking for new and excited franchisees who want to join our family and can benefit from this brand awareness and demand to grow a business."

Thus far in 2020, Saladworks has grown by 28 restaurant locations with a few more left to open. Currently it has over 20 new deals in the pipeline for next year already. As the franchise furthers development, it looks to diversify in more non-traditional retail presences, such as universities, ghost kitchens, Military bases and "stores within stores." Saladworks is always looking for new ways to help franchisees expand their business beyond traditional franchising.

Saladworks has been in business for more than 30 years and has always placed a focus on guest originality through its healthy and fresh ingredients and create-your-own options. Ranked number 22 among this year's Top 100 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers, the brand is currently experiencing impressive growth due to a rise in health-conscious consumer behaviors and its unique avenues for expansion.

For more information about the Saladworks franchise opportunity, visit www.saladworks.com/franchise.

