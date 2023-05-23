Saladworks Mixes Sweet and Spicy Flavors in their New Summertime Menu Items

Nation's Leading Fast-Casual Salad Brand Adds Craft Hot Honey, Berries and Poppyseed Dressing LTOs to the Menu for Q2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, is mixing sweet and spicy flavors in its new summer Limited-Time Only (LTOs) menu items. The new LTOs will add craft Hot Honey to several popular menu items during Q2, as well as bring back a guest favorite for the season, the Summer Berry Salad with their new Poppyseed Dressing.

The new featured menu offerings with a twist of sweetness and spice are available now through September 5, 2023 at all Saladworks locations. The fast-casual eatery will offer guests the option of adding chicken or shrimp tossed with craft hot honey sauce to some of their fan-favorite menu items. The featured summer LTO items on the menu include:

Hot Honey Chicken Salad: Super greens, chicken tossed with craft hot honey sauce, cucumber, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots, pepperjack cheese, and fried onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Can also be customized to a Gain Bowl or Wrap.

Hot Honey Shrimp Salad: Super greens, shrimp tossed with craft hot honey sauce, cucumber, carrots, roasted red peppers, pepperjack cheese, and fried onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Can also be customized to a Gain Bowl or Wrap.

Hot Honey Chicken Panini: Ciabatta bread with butter spread, chicken tossed with craft hot honey sauce, shredded pepperjack cheese, roasted red peppers and onion crisps with chipotle ranch dressing.

Summer Berry Salad: Super greens, grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, honey pecans, and feta with Saladwork's limited-time only poppyseed dressing. Can also be customized to a Gain Bowl or Wrap.

"We are excited to share a sweet and spicy option that allows guests to put a unique, summery twist on some of our classic flavors and menu items. We are also excited to offer our guests a light, berry-based salad and poppyseed dressing that they will enjoy in the warm weather" said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks. "Making these subtle changes allows our famous salads and bowls to change with the seasons and offer customers something new and unique for summer."

For more information about owning a Saladworks franchise, visit https://franchise.saladworks.com/.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 165 locations across 25 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 35 years. Saladworks is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberito's Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit http://www.saladworks.com

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

