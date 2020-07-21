Saladworks Poised to Build Upon Expansive Q1 and Q2 2020 Restaurant Growth

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad concept, has grown by 22 restaurant locations thus far in 2020. Fueling this growth, Saladworks is not only entering traditional restaurant franchises, but it is also expanding into non-traditional retail presences such as a store-within-a-store, universities, ghost kitchens and Military bases. It's also using REEF Technology, primarily as mobile ecosystems, as a means to accommodate a larger number and wider area of delivery orders.

"In addition to continuing to build our traditional restaurant growth, Saladworks is looking to redefine the non-traditional restaurant category in unique and relevant platforms – diversifying our portfolio to give guests what, how and where they want it," said Eric Lavinder, VP of Development for Saladworks. "Among our many creative channels of growth, we're enabled to share our healthy, sustainable and incredible brand with guests we might not have otherwise reached."

In terms of the store-within-a-store concept, Saladworks is pursuing more grocery opportunities in Delaware, Maryland, New York and nationally. It's estimating a dozen or more additional openings within grocery chains before end of year and already has two slated in 2021. Saladworks is fielding inquiries from grocery chains around the country to continue fulfilling the need for customizable, personalized salads, bowls, wraps and sandwiches.

Among the 22 locations that have opened in 2020, one-third have been new traditional restaurants. Half of these are local Mid-Atlantic core growth, while the other half aims to bring healthy food to new markets such as Tennessee, Rhode Island and Indiana – all of which have opened their first Saladworks locations this year. Opening second half 2020 and currently under construction includes more local and far-reaching growth such as Philadelphia, New Jersey, North Carolina and California. On the docket for next year to start off 2021 strong includes Massachusetts, Nevada, several more California restaurants and more to come. The company is building a large pipeline now in the second half of 2020 to begin 2021 robustly with a large quantity of franchisees to open.

Part of Saladworks growth plan involves higher-ed campuses. As part of an Aramark retail dining partnership, Saladworks will become a new on-campus restaurant offering at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Opening in August, not only is Aramark having success with the brand, but Saladworks was also selected to be in other major universities across the country, with construction to initiate in late 2020 or early 2021. This will entail at least several more educational centers to open Saladworks restaurants.

Also, initially executed in January 2020, Saladworks is entering the buildout phase to open at multiple US Air Force Services in Arizona, Colorado and California. Saladworks also has other deals in place with multiple service-personnel institutions to provide healthy food to more bases across the country.

Saladworks is also expanding its portfolio via shared virtual kitchen space, forging a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands (GKB) in Canada. GKB operates numerous international brands in each kitchen. This allows customers to order products from multiple international branded menus all at one time (either in person or via third party delivery), for the best customer experience including saving delivery fees. No other virtual kitchen model works this way. With more than 20 kitchens operating in Canada and the US, GKB is poised to expand to open over 100 kitchens in the next 8 months. The first kitchen featuring Saladworks will launch in Mississauga ON in August, and from there into all new kitchen openings nationally.

"Saladworks is a perfect fit into our international brand portfolio. We are always looking for fresh, healthy and innovative options, and our customers will love the Saladworks menu. We appreciate that the corporate team understands our business and has been flexible to balance all our needs," said Marc Choy, President of GKB. "I look at this as the first step in a long-term partnership with explosive growth in Canada and our international markets."

Saladworks, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its healthy and fresh ingredients and create-your-own options. Ranked number 22 among this year's Top 100 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers, the brand is currently experiencing impressive growth due to a rise in health-conscious consumer behaviors and its unique avenues for expansion.

For more information about Saladworks and to find a restaurant near you for dining in, take-out or delivery, visit www.saladworks.com.

For more information about Ghost Kitchen Brands (GKB) in Canada, visit www.ghostkitchenscanada.com.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from bowls or wraps with greens, grains or both, along with an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

