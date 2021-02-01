Saladworks Shows Appreciation for Guests with "Season of Love" Promotions

When guests sign up for a Saladworks Rewards membership, they immediately receive a free entrée and can participate in all Saladworks promotions to earn points for menu discounts on future visits. Joining the program also features an array of guest engaging benefits including insight to new ingredients and recipes, upcoming events and healthy eating tips.

During the first week of February, Saladworks Rewards members who love its soups can obtain 40 Bonus points on National Soup Day, February 4th when they add soup to any entrée. In addition, Saladworks Rewards members who love football can participate in its SOUPer Bowl Toss Up promotion in the week leading up to the Big Game on February 7th. Members who correctly guess the coin toss winner for the Big Game will win a free small soup with an entrée purchase that is redeemable the following week. Then, during Valentine's Day Weekend (February 12th – 14th), Saladworks Rewards members can treat the one they love with a special 'Buy One, Get One Half-Off' offer. During the final week of February, Saladworks is hosting a "Rewards Rush" to encourage members who truly love Saladworks to show it by purchasing three entrées from February 22nd to the 28th to receive 100 Bonus points.

If members cannot visit during these specials, Saladworks is continuing the excitement during the entire month by offering weekly promotions so the love never ends. Every Tuesday is "Pick2sDay," in which guests can earn two dollars off any Pick 2 order; every Wednesday after 4 p.m. kid's eat free with one adult entrée purchase; and every weekend (except for Valentine's Day weekend) members can add a soup to their entrée to receive 20 points. As a member, you can also look forward to emails outlining Saladworks' meatless options, perfect for guests observing Lent.

Finally, any Saladworks guest or fan can share the love by sending a "Salad-tine" eCard along with a Saladworks eGift Card to let them know how much they care.

"February is a time to celebrate the ones you love, and at Saladworks, we love every guest that walks through our doors, orders online or gets our fresh, flavorful food delivered – how, when and where they want it," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer for Saladworks. "During this season of love, there is no better way to celebrate togetherness than to offer new and unique ways to bring together our 'Salad-tines' for special events the entire month."

For more information about Saladworks or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks Rewards app.

Saladworks, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its healthy and fresh ingredients and create-your-own options featuring over 60 fresh, flavorful ingredients. The brand is currently experiencing impressive growth due to a rise in health-conscious consumer behaviors and its unique avenues for expansion beyond traditional locations, including grocery stores, universities and ghost kitchens. Capping off a successful 2020, Saladworks' parent company Centre Lane Partners, LLC recently acquired Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls to form WOWorks, which exists not only to sate appetites but to serve as healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel so guests can pursue their passions and live their best lives.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com .

