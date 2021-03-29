Saladworks Signs Deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands to Open 90 Non-Traditional Locations by End of 2021

"Saladworks is a perfect strategic partner for Ghost Kitchen Brands as we continue to grow and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept," said George Kottas, Founder and CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. "We are excited to include Saladworks' range of healthy and flavorful options to our customers allowing customizations and combinations with other brands, all in the convenience of one order."

Saladworks, which is part of the newly formed WOWorks family of brands, currently has around 130 locations in North America. The deal will bring Saladworks into untapped states, including South Carolina, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington, as well as Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. Fellow WOWorks brands, Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, have also partnered with Ghost Kitchen Brands for expansion as part of a smaller test agreement.

"We are very excited to have Saladworks included in this growth vertical to bring our healthy, fresh concept to millions of new guests across North America," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer for WOWorks. "Ghost kitchens have already proven to be an economical and highly successful expansion tactic for us, and this new deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands will allow us to continue solidifying Saladworks as the leading fast-casual salad brand."

The impressive deal with Ghost Kitchens marks yet another major milestone for Saladworks in a banner year of growth. After growing by more than 40 restaurant locations in 2020, which included non-traditional retail presences such as universities, ghost kitchens and more, Saladworks' parent company recently acquired Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek to form WOWorks. The newly formed family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and GenZ guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience. In addition to Saladworks, the new WOWorks entity is also expecting significant growth for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek in 2021.

Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks continues to revolutionize the fast-casual space, even after nearly 35 years in business. To learn more about the brand and franchising options, visit www.saladworks.com/franchise.

About Saladworks:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 130 locations across 18 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, which also includes Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com .

About Ghost Kitchens Brands:

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and the most innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. GKB has locations across Canada and the US that focus on third-party delivery, as well as stand alone, interior mall and big box locations where walk-ins and pickup are fundamental. Ghost Kitchen Brands reaches consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages – Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WOWorks