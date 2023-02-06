Saladworks Spices Up Q1 with the Addition of Exciting New Menu Items

Nation's Leading Fast-Casual Salad Brand Adds Bold Flavors and Spices to its Menu, Starting off the New Year with a Bang

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise and part of the WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands, started the year with the addition of a new salad, grain bowl, wrap, and grilled cheeses, with flavors to excite customers' taste buds.

The new featured menu offerings are available now through May 7, 2023 at all Saladworks locations, and aim to provide guests with familiar favorites with the addition of exciting and unique flavor kicks. The featured items on the menu include:

Jalapeño Ranch Crispy Chicken Salad: Super greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing.

Super greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing. Jalapeño Ranch Crispy Chicken Grain Bowl: Super grains, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing.

Super grains, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing. Jalapeño Ranch Crispy Chicken Wrap: White or whole wheat tortilla, super greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing.

White or whole wheat tortilla, super greens, crispy chicken, cucumber, tomato, jalapeño, Monterey Jack cheese, and fried onions with a new house-made Jalapeño ranch dressing. Three Cheese Grilled Cheese: Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and shredded mozzarella.

Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and shredded mozzarella. Bacon 'n Tomato Grilled Cheese: Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and tomato.

Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, shredded mozzarella, bacon, and tomato. Chicken 'n Jalapeño Grilled Cheese: Rustic white bread, garlic butter spread, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, jalapeño, and jalapeño ranch dressing.

"We're thrilled to roll out these new, flavorful, menu items to start off the new year with a bang and provide our franchisees with a menu of on trend flavors to offer their guests," said Lauriena Borstein, Chief Brand Officer of Saladworks. "While our goal is to provide our guests with the familiar comforts they look forward to when they visit our restaurants, we also look to add new flavor pops to classic dishes to excite their taste buds and capitalize on the trends that are sweeping the restaurant industry."

In the past year alone, Saladworks has grown by more than 42 restaurant locations, entering new markets such as California and Nevada. Roughly 79 percent of these openings mark non-traditional presences (i.e. ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, airports, and universities), as the brand continues to flex its muscles as an industry disruptor. For more information about owning a Saladworks franchise, visit https://franchise.saladworks.com/.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 165 locations across 25 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 35 years. Saladworks is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberito's Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit http://www.saladworks.com

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

SOURCE Saladworks LLC